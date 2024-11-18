Leading Gluten-Free Sorghum Producer, Nu Life Market, Wins Kansas' 2024 Governor's Award of Excellence

For manufacturers seeking the highest quality, regenerative and sustainable sorghum ingredients, now is the time to secure contracts and best pricing for 2025. Post this

In addition, Nu Life Market was recognized as Kansas' 2024 Statewide Agribusiness Award winner, for companies that stand out in the agribusiness industry. Nu Life Market was among a record 346 businesses, organizations and individuals who were nominated for the Kansas Department of Commerce's 2024 To The Stars: Kansas Business Awards.

"With the growth in consumer demand for gluten free foods and foods that are sustainable, we've grown from processing a few hundred pounds of sorghum to millions of pounds annually. We're now responsible for many of the food products you see that have grain sorghum as an ingredient," said Nu Life Market founder and President Earl Roemer.

"Nu Life Market is proud to offer Western Kansas grain sorghum producers an opportunity to conserve the natural resources on their farms by utilizing regenerative agriculture production practices and add value to the sorghum grain they are currently harvesting," Roemer added.

A COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY AND FOOD SAFETY

Nu Life Market is the largest dedicated grain sorghum milling and food processing company in the U.S. Since its founding in 2012 in the high plains of Kansas, where most of the country's sorghum is grown, the company has established a fully traceable supply chain, working with farmers in the region to promote sustainable and regenerative practices.

"Our Farm to Family Food Safety Program reassures our customers that all precautions are taken to prevent potential cross contamination of gluten containing grains. We back this program by providing both internal and third party gluten analysis. Also, with high levels of heavy metals such as arsenic in rice being raised as a concern in gluten free products and baby foods, sorghum, with very low levels of such compounds, may be a safer ingredient option for manufacturers, bakers and food processors offering products in this category," Roemer notes.

As the largest grain sorghum milling and food processing facility in the U.S, Nu Life Market can solve product development challenges that other major food companies and their food scientists cannot. The company developed specific varieties and milling processes for grain sorghum that translate into better tasting and textured food products.

In addition, Nu Life Market works closely with its farmer network to develop and incorporate strategies that reduce water usage and C02 emissions, as well as utilizing regenerative sorghum grain production practices such as no-till planting and low fertilizer usage.

SORGHUM: "THE CAMEL OF CROPS"

Sorghum, also known as milo, is a naturally nutritious, gluten-free, ancient grain that originated thousands of years ago in the arid lands of northern Africa. Given the crop's impressive tolerance to heat and its drought resistance, sorghum is often referred to as the "Camel of Crops." Sorghum plays a major role in the food security of millions of people in marginal agricultural areas throughout the world.

In the U.S., sorghum has found a home on the high plains of Western Kansas. The crop is capturing the attention of both growers and manufacturers for its resilience to climate change, and for its versatility as an ancient grain ingredient in gluten free baked goods, baby foods, breakfast cereals and "better for you" snack foods.

Western Kansas received ideal levels of moisture in the spring after the 2024 sorghum crop was planted. According to Roemer, the summer brought high temperatures with little rainfall, but late summer rains boosted grain quality, which translates into good yields in the mill and high quality sorghum ingredients. "Due to our fully integrated supply chain, we source sorghum directly from our team of growers and are able to secure excellent quality grain to fulfill 2025 customer contracts," Roemer added.

For manufacturers seeking sorghum, Roemer advises that now is the time to secure contracts and best pricing for 2025. Email [email protected], tel 620.872.5236.

ABOUT NU LIFE MARKET

Based in Scott City, KS, Nu Life Market is the largest dedicated grain sorghum milling and food processing company in the U.S. For more information, visit nulifemarket.com, and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, X and YouTube.

