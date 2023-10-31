Leading Gold and Silver Strategy Firm ITM Trading Appoints Veteran Industry Journalist Daniela Cambone to Director of Global Media

The Wall Street-trained business journalist and financial anchor known for her diverse coverage of precious metals and macroeconomics is the former Editor-in-Chief and Lead Anchor for Kitco News and Stansberry Research.

PHOENIX, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ITM Trading, a trusted investor education and strategy firm in the precious metals industry for more than 28 years, announces the addition of a highly respected economics and business journalist. Daniela Cambone has joined the ITM team as the Director of Global Media to better support its expansion and education efforts. Her addition amplifies ITM Trading's stellar team which includes notable names such as Chief Market Analyst Lynette Zang and economic journalist Taylor Kenney.

Cambone was the former Editor-in-Chief and Lead Anchor for both Kitco News and Stansberry Research, two major media and publishing companies focused on precious metals, commodities, research and investments. She brings tremendous value to the ITM Trading community with her industry-leading expertise and journalistic experience in precious metals and macroeconomics. She also provides influential insight into the mining and commodities sectors, as well as geopolitical trends. Cambone is a frequent speaker and moderator at industry conferences worldwide. During only three years at Stansberry, Cambone helped grow the channel to over 600K followers and surpassed over 100 million views.

"The addition of Daniela to Director of Global Media is an exciting and pivotal moment for us as we expand our impact and reach within the industry," said Eric Griffin, President and CEO of ITM Trading. "Her expertise and unique ability to engage with financial experts will significantly enhance the value ITM provides to our audience and clients. With over 300,000 people across our socials and thousands of clients, we are thrilled to deliver an expanded experience of global financial insights to everyone."

"It's a remarkable opportunity to join ITM Trading and work alongside Lynette Zang and the team," stated Cambone. "These are people I deeply respect and admire for their inspiring research and gold and silver strategies. ITM Trading's mission to empower individuals and protect their wealth from currency devaluation and economic crisis completely aligns with my philosophy and passion for sound money principles."

Visit https://www.itmtrading.com/ to learn more.

About ITM Trading

For more than 28 years, Phoenix-based ITM Trading has been a nationally recognized organization for trusted, data-backed research and investor education in the precious metals industry. They strategically assist clients nationwide, specializing in the different functions that physical gold and silver products provide in a diverse portfolio. ITM Trading's mission is to give investors the knowledge, analysis, and lifetime strategies they require to confidently navigate the intricate monetary policies that restrict economic freedoms. They help build each client a custom portfolio designed to protect and grow their wealth and assets during economic downturns, hyperinflation, and currency resets.

Media Contact

Ryan Deegan, ITM Trading, Inc., 1 888-696-4653 333, [email protected], www.itmtrading.com

Twitter

SOURCE ITM Trading, Inc.