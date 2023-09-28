Leading Health Organizations and Chain Pharmacies Join Together in Public Education Campaign to Reduce Preventable, Diet-Related Diseases

"Nourish My Health" will seek to reach millions of Americans, including those who live in rural areas and/or communities that are underserved, focusing on regions with disproportionate risk of diet-related diseases. Tweet this

"Pharmacies have become the face of neighborhood health and wellness, as more than 90% of Americans live within five miles of a retail pharmacy," said Steven C. Anderson, FASAE, CAE, IOM, President & Chief Executive Officer of NACDS. "We are honored to work alongside our campaign collaborators to build healthy communities. This is part of an NACDS health and wellness innovation platform that can be viewed as 'pharmacy plus' - leveraging the total store for the total person. A poll conducted by Morning Consult and commissioned by NACDS September 9 to 11 found that more than 8-in-10 Americans support a role for pharmacists in helping patients understand their nutritional choices – so that is powerful trust to build on."

The campaign website, NourishMyHealth.org, will serve as the campaign hub for information and resources from the American Cancer Society, the American Diabetes Association®, and the American Heart Association. It will also feature the Healthy Food Guide and a five-question food and nutrition security survey from the Food is Medicine Institute at Tufts University through a digital platform hosted by Higi, a health engagement company.

"The link between diet and cancer is often overlooked," said Laura Makaroff, senior vice president of cancer prevention at the American Cancer Society. "An estimated four to five percent of cancer cases can be attributed to a poor diet. A healthy diet can reduce the risk of several types of cancer and improve overall quality of life."

"Healthy living can lower an individual's risk of developing type 2 diabetes and can help those living with diabetes better manage the condition," said Charles "Chuck" Henderson, chief executive officer of the ADA. "By helping people understand what foods are healthy and nutritious, we can reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes and other chronic diseases and lower the risk of people developing complications from diabetes."

"A heart-healthy dietary pattern can reduce your risk of cardiovascular disease and other chronic conditions," said Mitchell S.V. Elkind, M.D., M.S., FAHA, chief clinical science officer of the American Heart Association and a tenured professor of neurology and epidemiology at Columbia University. "Our hope is to educate more people about how to lead a healthier life by making healthier food choices, and managing their risk factors for heart disease, including high blood cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity."

"We are at an all-hands-on-deck moment to increase awareness of our national crisis of diet-related diseases, help Americans make healthier food choices, and introduce sensible policies to make nourishing food available and affordable for all," said Dariush Mozaffarian, MD, DrPH, a cardiologist and Director of the Food is Medicine Institute. "Pharmacies are often trusted sources of information and embedded within their communities and can be important catalysts to help achieve these crucial goals."

Currently, more than 10 chain pharmacy companies have indicated their intent to participate at select locations through the end of the year, leveraging scheduled wellness events, immunization clinics, and American Diabetes Month in November.

To learn more about the "Nourish My Health Campaign," visit http://www.NourishMyHealth.org.

