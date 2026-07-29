Leading Heavy-Duty Racking Systems Provider Dexco Wins Silver Award for Plant Engineering Product of the Year

Manufacturers and warehouse operations seeking heavy-duty racking systems gained an independent industry benchmark when Dexco Racks claimed Silver at the 2026 Plant Engineering Product of the Year awards. Reader-voted by Plant Engineering's qualified manufacturing audience, the recognition reflects the engineering rigor behind every custom system the company designs.

LEOLA, Pa., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dexco™ Racks, a leading provider of custom heavy-duty racking systems engineered from structural I-beams, has earned Silver in the Safety, Security & Risk Mitigation category of the 2026 Plant Engineering Product of the Year program. The award is voted on by Plant Engineering's qualified print and online subscribers based on technological advancement, service to the industry and market impact.

What Makes Dexco Racks the Right Choice for Heavy-Duty Industrial Racking?

Dexco Racks engineers every system from wide-flange structural I-beams in accordance with American Institute of Steel Construction (AISC) standards, the same guidelines applied to bridges and commercial buildings. This approach produces storage solutions capable of supporting loads exceeding 80,000 pounds (36,287 kg) per shelf. This performance threshold is suited to coil, tool and other high-mass industrial materials that standard commodity racking cannot reliably accommodate.

Each system is built around four facility-specific factors:

Stored material type, load weight and dimensional requirements

Available lift and transport equipment, including forklifts, side loaders and stacker cranes

Spatial constraints and floor layout objectives

Production throughput goals and long-term operational needs

The company provides turnkey delivery that includes layout drawings, crane and lift coordination, and on-site installation support. That engagement begins with a facility site visit to assess the project environment and translate the client's operational workflow into system requirements.

What Does the 2026 Plant Engineering Silver Award Reflect About Dexco Racks' Design Approach?

Plant Engineering is a manufacturing trade publication read by plant engineers and procurement specialists. Its annual Product of the Year program is a reader-voted recognition that reflects direct input from the people who specify and purchase industrial equipment.

Earning silver in the Safety, Security & Risk Mitigation category signals that industry professionals recognized the Vertical Coil Storage and Handling Racking System for its contribution to safer, better-organized production environments. The distinction is particularly relevant for facilities where uncontrolled material movement creates downstream operational disruption.

Dexco Racks maintains International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 certification and follows AISC standards throughout fabrication. All cutting, punching, welding and painting is completed in-house using American-sourced I-beam steel.

"This recognition highlights the value of solutions that address multiple challenges at the same time, improving safety, protecting materials, optimizing space utilization and streamlining operations," Dexco Racks said. "We'd like to warmly thank the Plant Engineering community and say that we remain as committed as ever to helping manufacturers create safer, more efficient facilities."

About Dexco Racks

Dexco Racks designs and fabricates custom structural I-beam racking systems for metal formers and manufacturers working with heavy, bulky and high-value materials and other demanding applications. Every configuration is custom-engineered to a client's materials, equipment, spatial constraints and operational objectives. Working alongside crane and lift providers, the company delivers complete turnkey systems from layout drawings through final installation.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Dexco Racks, 1 7179280683, [email protected], https://www.dexcoracks.com/

SOURCE Dexco Racks