Leading HR Outsourcing Firm, INFINITI HR, Named Top 10 Best PEO Service Provider by Forbes Advisor

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the second year in a row, INFINITI HR, a prominent national provider of human resources outsourcing and Employer of Record (EOR) services, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a 4.0-star rating by Forbes Advisor in their recent review of the top Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs). INFINTI HR was named Best PEO for labor cost management.

According to Forbes Advisor, "INFINITI HR is a PEO that takes care of HR services, payroll, benefits administration, and more for small and midsized businesses, and is particularly poised to assist franchise businesses, especially those in the hotel industry, that operate in multiple U.S. states."

The Forbes Advisor review emphasizes INFINITI HR's robust suite of services, including payroll processing, employee benefits administration, talent management, risk management and compliance, all designed to streamline HR functions for businesses. INFINITI HR stands out for its customizability, allowing clients to tailor services based on their unique needs—an invaluable asset for scaling businesses seeking tailored HR support. Forbes Advisor also commends INFINITI HR's dedicated support and consultation, IRS certified, ESAC accredited, on-demand wage access, recruiting services, time clock integrations, and risk management library.

Founded in 2008, INFINITI HR has grown into a nationwide leader in HR outsourcing, with a strong focus on delivering value-driven, scalable HR solutions. This latest accolade reaffirms the company's position as a preferred full service PEO partner across diverse industries and business sizes. Industries INFINITI HR serves include but are not limited to - franchise solutions, healthcare, hotel management, retail – medical spas, medical offices, and hair salons – construction, manufacturing, financial services, telecommunication, energy, food and quick serve restaurants.

About INFINITI HR

INFINITI HR is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) and is a nationally recognized HR outsourcing company that provides customized HR solutions, payroll, risk management, and benefits administration to businesses nationwide. As an IRS-certified PEO, INFINITI HR empowers companies to optimize their human capital while reducing costs and ensuring compliance with federal and state regulations. Learn more at infinitihr.com.

About Forbes Advisor

Forbes Advisor is a global platform dedicated to helping consumers make the best financial choices for their individual lives. They help people support their pursuit of success by making smart financial decisions simple. Learn more at forbes.com/advisor/

