Leading Human Resources Outsourcing Firm, INFINITI HR, Expands Global Footprint and Solutions Offerings in Strategic Alliance with Globalization Partners

As a Leading Human Resources Outsourcing Firm, We've Expanded Our Global Footprint and Solutions Offerings in Strategic Alliance with Globalization Partners.

BURTONSVILLE, Md., Sept. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INFINITI HR, a rapidly growing and customer-focused PEO, announced the evolution of its international reach and its transformative solutions offerings with entry into the global market. Through a partnership with G-P, a leader in the global employment industry known for setting the standard in global employment compliance, INFINITI HR clients are now able to onboard and manage team members worldwide, providing companies of all sizes access to the in-country HR expertise, technology, and compliance needed to hire and retain talent on a global scale.

INFINITI HR's first customer to launch a location abroad is a leader in global hospitality, operating nearly 5,000 hotels. This client came to INFINITI HR seeking guidance with navigating the employment laws so it could open a hub in its newest location: Turkey.

As the leading provider of human resources, payroll, risk management, and benefits, INFINITI HR continues to grow at an exponential rate. The company has doubled the number of employees in the past seven years. As the leading PEO for some of the most recognized franchise brands throughout the world, INFINITI HR has more than 32,000 employees and clients across North America. With the help of G-P, INFINITI HR customers can now test new international markets and build global teams quickly and compliantly anywhere they wish to.

"We're very pleased that INFINITI HR will add hundreds of new jobs to our community and is now a global PEO," CEO Scott Smrkovski said. "This partnership offers an immense opportunity to help fuel growth, enable additional employment, and support the global economy."

Headquartered in Burtonsville, Maryland, INFINITI HR made nearly $620 million in revenue last year. INFINITI HR is an IRS-certified PEO, a nine-time member of the Inc. 5000, and a 2022 Top Workplace in Washington D.C. by The Washington Post.

For more information about job opportunities at INFINITI HR, click here: infinitihr.com/about/careers.

About Globalization Partners

G-P is the pioneer and recognized leader of the global employment industry and has delivered world-class global compliance and workforce products designed to meet the needs of growing companies since 2012. G-P's global growth platform is driven by the G-P Meridian Suite of SaaS-based global employment products. G-P helps thousands of customers build and manage teams quickly and compliantly in 180+ countries without navigating legal, tax or HR issues.

G-P: Global Made Possible™

To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

About INFINITI HR

INFINITI HR is a leading Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The INFINITI HR PEO platform provides full regulatory compliance management, on-demand HR guidance, real-time payroll /tax filing, POS integration, and access into industry leading True-Group Master Policies for workers' compensation, employment practices liability insurance, and other operational business coverages.

Click here for the latest press releases and up-to-date news on human resources outsourcing. To learn more about how your units can save time, money and mitigate employer liability, call INFINITI HR at 866-552-7360 or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Sarah Frye, INFINITI HR, 1 8885526360, [email protected], https://infinitihr.com/

SOURCE INFINITI HR