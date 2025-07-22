Leading Impact Investment Firm Conservation Resources Adds 22,756 Acres to its Timberland Portfolio

"We seek to verify our sustainable and regenerative claims through robust verification and certification standards," said Paul Young, CR Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer."By testing and verifying on every one of our impact investment properties, we provide both transparency and reassurance." Post this

Conservation Resources' impact strategy seeks to improve the value of the lands the Firm manages by improving environmental health. CR's focus on good business practices, regenerative practices that benefit soil health, water conservation and health, eco-system and wildlife habitat protection and cooperative approaches with conservation groups helps in this endeavor. This unique approach also seeks to address climate change risks by improving the biological health of CR's properties to mitigate the negative impacts of climate change such as increased droughts and rain events. Regenerative practices also foster sequestering carbon over time through the improvement of organic matter in soils.

"We seek to verify our sustainable and regenerative claims through robust verification and certification standards," said Paul Young, CR Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer. "By testing and verifying on every one of our impact investment properties, we provide both transparency and reassurance to our investors and to the local communities located near our properties."

Conservation Resources has a long history of managing forest investments in the state of Maine. This strategic timberland acquisition is comprised of three distinct management units in different geographies across Maine: North Waterboro, (York County), Andover, (Oxford County), and Kingman, (Penobscot County). The dispersed nature of the three timberland properties provides diversification among forest types and forest product markets. Additionally, these properties will provide opportunities to create impact outcomes with their proximity to state owned conservation lands, renewable energy projects, as well as ecologically important rivers.

About Conservation Resources

Conservation Resources is a differentiated natural capital investment firm focused on timberland and farmland. Built with a vision that environmental and financial value are not only complementary, but mutually accretive, Conservation Resources has been a leading impact investment firm since it was founded in 2004.

