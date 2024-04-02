Leading In-Home Care Franchise Looks to Expand in Bakersfield, California

Right at Home offers an investment opportunity backed by decades of experience and a 700-unit system for change-makers in the Bakersfield community.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Right at Home has 700-plus in-home care franchise locations across the U.S. and five other countries — and now it's looking to expand in Bakersfield, California, with a new unit. The investment opportunity allows entrepreneurs to make a difference in their own community while providing much-needed care and peace of mind for the clients they serve.

Right at Home employs professionally trained caregivers to provide care and assistance to seniors and adults with disabilities who wish to remain in the comfort and safety of their own home or current living arrangement. With over 28 years of experience providing essential care, Right at Home has become one of the world's largest in-home care franchises. The long history and expansive network means new franchisees will have access to extensive support and endless knowledge from fellow franchisees and members of the Right at Home leadership team alike.

Because the aging population continues to grow, markets nationwide are primed for Right at Home's services. Bakersfield has an aging population of 85,125 currently in need of in-home care. With 63 successful territories operating in California, Right at Home already has a strong brand awareness in the area.

"Having the support of Right at Home allowed me to live my life in the way that we work to help our clients do," Renée Concialdi, a successful Right at Home client-turned-franchisee in the Los Angeles area explained. "Franchising with Right at Home marked the beginning of a rewarding journey, not just as another phase in my career, but as a meaningful opportunity to give back, enhance my family's security, and prepare for the future."

With its eyes on Bakersfield, the industry-leading in-home care concept is seeking a franchise partner to provide its much-needed services within a new territory in the market.

Right at Home is seeing an increased demand for quality in-home care services across the country as the baby boomer generation reaches its senior years. The franchise saw great growth momentum in 2023, noting 24 franchise units sold. With plans to award 24 new franchises this year, growth in Bakersfield will play a crucial role in Right at Home's larger expansion strategy.

"Right at Home starts with our passionate franchise owners, and we're excited to partner with the people of Bakersfield," said Jennifer Chaney, vice president of franchise development. "We are seeking passionate individuals who are looking beyond simply building a business to make a living. Entrepreneurs should choose Right at Home to make a positive impact on their communities and the people for whom they provide care. Our mission is to improve the quality of life for everyone we serve."

That momentum continues to build as Right at Home works to bring its best-in-class in-home care to new families in Bakersfield and beyond through 2024.

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with over 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and five other countries. If you're interested in taking the next step in making a difference in your community as a Right at Home franchisee, visit https://rightathomefranchise.com/ or to read more about franchise ownership, visit our blog at: https://rightathomefranchise.com/forc/.

Media Contact

