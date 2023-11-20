Leading In-Home Care Franchise Looks to Expand in Gainesville, Florida

Right at Home offers an investment opportunity backed by decades of experience and a 700-unit system for change-makers in the Gainesville community.

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Right at Home, the 700-plus location in-home care franchise across the U.S. and five other countries, is looking to expand in Gainesville, Florida with a new territory. The investment opportunity allows entrepreneurs to make a difference in their own community while providing much-needed care and peace of mind for the clients they serve.

Right at Home employs professionally trained caregivers to provide care and assistance to seniors and adults with disabilities who wish to remain in the comfort and safety of their own home or current living arrangement. With over 28 years of experience providing essential care, Right at Home has become one of the world's largest in-home care franchises. The long history and expansive network means new franchisees will have access to extensive support and endless knowledge from fellow franchisees and members of the Right at Home leadership team alike.

Because the aging population continues to grow, markets nationwide are primed for Right at Home's services. Gainesville has an aging population of 48,000 and also offers brand awareness due to the success of other territories across the state. Gainesville has also been called one of the best places to retire and is home to the University of Florida which draws new residents from across the country to the area.

"Right at Home starts with our passionate franchise owners, and we're excited to partner with the people of Gainesville," said Jennifer Chaney, Vice President of Franchise Development. "We are seeking passionate individuals who aren't just looking for a business to make a living. Entrepreneurs should choose Right at Home to make a positive impact on their communities and the people for whom they provide care. Our mission is to improve the quality of life for everyone we serve."

With its eyes on Gainesville, the industry-leading in-home care concept is seeking franchise partners to provide its much-needed services within one territory in the market.

Right at Home is seeing an increased demand for quality in-home care services across the country as the baby boomer generation reaches its senior years. The franchise saw great growth momentum in 2023, noting 18 franchise units sold. Right at Home is on track to reach a goal of 24 units sold by the end of the year and intends to continue growing in 2024.

With plans to award new franchises this year, growth in Gainesville will play a crucial role in Right at Home's larger expansion strategy.

After experiencing notable growth in 2023, Right at Home has picked up even more momentum as it works to bring its best-in-class in-home care to new families in Gainesville and beyond through 2024.

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with over 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and five other countries. If you're interested in taking the next step in making a difference in your community as a Right at Home franchisee, visit https://rightathomefranchise.com/ or to read more about franchise ownership, visit our blog at: https://rightathomefranchise.com/forc/.

Media Contact

Lauren Turner, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Right at Home