Leading In-Home Care Franchise Looks to Expand in Midland, Texas

MIDLAND, Texas, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Right at Home has over 700 in-home care franchise locations across the U.S. and five other countries. The franchise is looking to expand in Midland with one new territory available. This investment opportunity allows entrepreneurs to make a difference in their community while providing much-needed care and peace of mind for the clients they serve.

Right at Home employs professionally trained caregivers to provide care and assistance to seniors and adults with disabilities who wish to remain in the comfort and safety of their own home or current living arrangement. With over 29 years of experience providing essential care, Right at Home has become one of the world's largest in-home care franchises. The long history and expansive network mean new franchisees will have access to extensive support and endless knowledge from fellow franchisees and members of the Right at Home leadership team alike.

"Right at Home starts with our passionate franchise owners, and we're excited to partner with the people of Midland," said Jennifer Chaney, vice president of franchise development. "We are seeking passionate individuals who aren't just looking for a business to make a living. Entrepreneurs should choose Right at Home to make a positive impact on their communities and the people for whom they provide care. Our mission is to improve the quality of life for everyone we serve."

Because the aging population continues to grow, markets nationwide are primed for Right at Home's services. Midland has an aging population of 32,584 seniors aged 65 and over who still need in-home care services. Additionally, Midland offers a business-friendly environment and a growing awareness of the importance of in-home care.

Michelle Rankine is celebrating her 10th anniversary as a Right at Home franchisee, with successful territories in nearby Texas markets like Southern Denton County, Western Collin County, and the Mid-Cities. Her inspiration to become a franchisee with Right at Home was born out of an unexpected circumstance. In 2011, her brother was involved in a tragic car accident that left him disabled. Rankine and her family suddenly found themselves facing the complexities of providing care for her brother. As she struggled to find a professional caregiver, she realized that many other families have a similar need. With this, her journey to Right at Home began.

"For me, it was important to pursue something I was passionate about," Rankine said. "It has to bring you joy. And for us, we are helping people and that's just pure bliss for me. We're helping people daily, and we're able to see that."

Now, with its eyes on Midland, the industry-leading in-home care concept is seeking a passionate and qualified franchisee like Rankine to provide its much-needed services within the available territory in the market.

Right at Home is seeing an increased demand for quality in-home care services across the country as the baby boomer generation reaches its senior years. The franchise saw great growth momentum in 2023, noting 24 franchise units sold. With plans to award 24 new franchises this year, growth in Midland will play a crucial role in Right at Home's larger expansion strategy.

After experiencing notable growth in 2023, Right at Home has picked up even more momentum as it works to bring its best-in-class in-home care to new families in Midland and beyond through 2024.

ABOUT RIGHT AT HOME:

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with over 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and five other countries. If you're interested in taking the next step in making a difference in your community as a Right at Home franchisee, visit https://rightathomefranchise.com/ or to read more about franchise ownership, visit our blog at: https://rightathomefranchise.com/forc/.

