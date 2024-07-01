Leading In-Home Care Franchise Looks to Expand in Victoria, Texas

Right at Home offers an investment opportunity backed by decades of experience and a 700-unit system for change-makers in the Victoria community.

VICTORIA, Texas, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Right at Home, the in-home care franchise with 700-plus locations across the U.S. and five other countries, is looking to expand in Victoria, Texas, with a new territory. The investment opportunity allows entrepreneurs to make a difference in their own community while providing much-needed care and peace of mind for the clients they serve.

Right at Home employs professionally trained caregivers to provide care and assistance to seniors and adults with disabilities who wish to remain in the comfort and safety of their own home or current living arrangement. The brand's 29-year long history and expansive network means new franchisees will have access to extensive support and endless knowledge from fellow franchisees and members of the Right at Home leadership team alike.

Because the aging population continues to grow, markets nationwide are primed for Right at Home's services. Victoria has an aging population of 49,725 people still in need of services, and with 45 Right at Home businesses already established across Texas, franchisees will enjoy existing brand awareness as they serve the Victoria population.

While the market offers franchisees attractive development opportunities, owners who grow in Victoria will be able to find more meaning and fulfillment through their work.

"I want to have a successful business," Michelle Rankine, an established Texas franchisee, said in a recent webinar. "But I don't want to do this unless it's a joyful success. It has to bring you joy. And for us, we are helping people and that's just pure bliss for me. We're helping people daily, and we're able to see that."

"Right at Home starts with our passionate franchise owners, and we're excited to partner with the people of Victoria," said Jennifer Chaney, vice president of franchise development. "We are seeking passionate individuals who aren't just looking for a business to make a living. Entrepreneurs should choose Right at Home to make a positive impact on their communities and the people for whom they provide care. Our mission is to improve the quality of life for everyone we serve."

With its eyes on Victoria, the industry-leading in-home care concept is seeking a franchise partner to provide its much-needed services within a new territory in the market.

Right at Home is seeing an increased demand for quality in-home care services across the country as the baby boomer generation reaches its senior years. The franchise saw great growth momentum in 2023, noting 24 franchise units sold. With plans to award 24 new franchises this year, growth in Victoria will play a crucial role in Right at Home's larger expansion strategy.

After experiencing notable growth in 2023, Right at Home has picked up even more momentum as it works to bring its best-in-class in-home care to new families in Victoria and beyond through 2024.

Founded in 1995, Right at Home offers in-home care to seniors and adults with disabilities who want to live independently. Most Right at Home offices are independently owned and operated and directly employ and supervise all caregiving staff. Each caregiver is thoroughly screened, trained, and bonded/insured before entering a client's home. Right at Home's global office is based in Omaha, Nebraska, with over 700 franchise locations in the U.S. and five other countries. If you're interested in taking the next step in making a difference in your community as a Right at Home franchisee, visit https://rightathomefranchise.com/ or to read more about franchise ownership, visit our blog at: https://rightathomefranchise.com/forc/.

