TravelingWiki Foundation has now launched MantleRookies, MJRookies.com and ShoheiRookies.com, selling market leading rookies of Mickey Mantle, Michael Jordan and Shohei Ohtani to grow aviation disability resources.

NEW YORK, April 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading up to major 2026 sports events such as the 2026 MLB All Star Game and the 2026 NFL Draft, TravelingWiki Foundation announces the launch of MantleRookies.com, selling market leading rookies of Mickey Mantle for TravelingWiki Foundation's charitable efforts. This follows TravelingWiki Foundation's recent launches of MJRookies.com and ShoheiRookies.com, selling market leading rookies of Michael Jordan and Shohei Ohtani, respectively.

The launch highlights TravelingWiki's services offered, including new Generative AI functionality via a GenAI platform currently in beta testing. The launch also spotlights TravelingWiki's CardForACause.com platform for free disability resources offered to 20 million Americans for no cost as funded with sports card sales nationwide via the most two recent White House administrations.

TravelingWiki CEO Jonathan Sutter notes, "The Mickey Mantle rookies are among the most sought after in sports collecting. Given the importance of the access to mobility that TravelingWiki is facilitating, TravelingWiki is honored to leverage the Mantle rookie card inventory to grow resources for 20 million Americans via the Biden & Trump White House Administrations."

More information about the non-profit work of TravelingWiki foundation is available via visiting http://www.Travelingwiki.com.

Media Contact

Jonathan Sutter, TravelingWiki Foundation, 1 4044033333, [email protected], http://www.TravelingWiki.com

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SOURCE TravelingWiki Foundation