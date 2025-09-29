Leading IT Solutions Provider Unveils Dynamic New Website to Reflect Innovation and Client-Centric Services

"We're proud of what we've built and excited for what's ahead." -Michael Tanenhaus, President & CEO of Mavenspire Post this

"We've always believed in doing IT differently: intelligently, purposefully, and with a human touch," said Michael Tanenhaus, President & CEO of Mavenspire. "Our new website reflects that philosophy. It's not just a digital facelift, it's a representation of who we are today and where we're going. We're proud of what we've built and excited for what's ahead."

For over two decades, Mavenspire has worked with organizations across the Mid-Atlantic to deliver smart IT solutions tailored to their needs. The firm's team of engineers and consultants are known for their high-level certifications, forward-thinking mindset, and ability to translate complex technical challenges into actionable, business-friendly solutions.

"Working with Mavenspire was an energizing experience," said Stephen Taormino, CEO of CC&A Strategic Media, the marketing firm behind the website project. "Their passion for innovation and clarity of purpose made the branding process seamless. Their new website not only communicates their values but truly embodies the spirit of Mavenspire: strategic, agile, and relentlessly client-focused."

For more information, visit www.mavenspire.com. Please direct all media inquiries and requests to Lauren Aversa at 410-931-6717 or by email at [email protected].

Media Contact

Lauren Aversa, CC&A Strategic Media, 1 4437098943, [email protected], www.ccastrategicmedia.com

SOURCE Mavenspire