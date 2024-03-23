Leading Law Firm Achieves 100% Paperless HR with DynaFile and DocuSign Integration

"Many HR departments struggle with the burden of manual, paper-based processes. We're thrilled to partner with DocuSign to empower organizations like this law firm to achieve 100% paperless HR and streamline critical workflows." Post this

DynaFile's Seamless Integration with DocuSign Delivers Efficiency and Security

Before implementing the solution, the law firm's HR team grappled with time-consuming paper-based onboarding and offboarding processes. DynaFile's electronic employee filing system transformed their workflow, enabling the creation, storage, and management of HR documents electronically. Additionally, the integration with DocuSign's eSignature platform eliminated the need for physical signatures, further streamlining the process.

"The DynaFile and DocuSign integration has been a game-changer for HR departments," said Brock Kane, Director of New Business Development at DynaFile. "It's not just about eliminating paper; it's about saving time, improving efficiency, and enhancing security for storing and managing sensitive employee files."

Key benefits of the DynaFile and DocuSign integration for the Law Firm include:

100% paperless HR: Onboarding and offboarding documents are now managed electronically, eliminating paper usage and associated costs.

Increased efficiency: Automated filing of completed documents saves HR staff time and reduces the risk of errors.

Enhanced productivity: Employees can complete onboarding and offboarding processes quickly and conveniently from any device.

Improved security: DocuSign's secure eSignature platform ensures the authenticity and integrity of all documents.

About DynaFile

DynaFile is the industry-leading electronic employee filing system tailored for human resource departments. Its robust cloud document management solutions empower businesses to streamline processes through features like scanning automation, secure online file storage, controlled cloud workflows, and automated onboarding integrations. DynaFile helps organizations eliminate paper-based processes, improve document management efficiency, and ensure regulatory compliance. For more information, visit https://www.dynafile.com.

About DocuSign

DocuSign redefines how the world comes together and agrees, making agreements smarter, easier and more trusted. As part of its industry leading product lineup, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over 1 million customers and more than a billion users in over 180 countries use DocuSign products and solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. For more information, visit https://www.docusign.com.

Media Contact

Brock Kane, Blue Ribbon Technologies, 1 (303) 459-2078, [email protected], https://www.dynafile.com

SOURCE DocuSign