Leading Legal Marketing Communications Experts Launch LIMELIGHT

"We created Limelight to address the evolving needs of businesses operating in highly regulated industries and a digital-first world," said Gary, founding partner of LIMELIGHT. "Our extensive understanding of where law and business converge allows us to develop novel data-driven strategies that deliver tangible results for our clients."

Harrison, founding partner of LIMELIGHT, added, "Limelight is more than just a communications firm. We are strategic partners who help our clients navigate unique challenges, seize new business opportunities, and achieve their objectives with speed and precision."

With a proven track record of success in the legal, technology, and financial services industries, Gary and Harrison bring a wealth of experience to LIMELIGHT. Their ability to foreshadow industry trends and leverage emerging technologies enables them to deliver exceptional results for clients.

"Having worked both inside and in tandem with dozens of public relations and marketing agencies over the last twenty-plus years, we see a clear path to both disrupt current notions of what it means to be a partner agency while simultaneously bringing excellence to our current and future clients," Gary said. "Our growing team will be a testament to this and our nimbleness will fuel our ingenuity. We are excited to open the door for our partners and clients to step into," added Harrison.

Trained as both a lawyer and journalist, Gary is nationally recognized as a top revenue and results-driven strategic marketing, communications, business development, and growth advisor in the legal and financial services industries. He brings decades of experience and a unique perspective in advising technology start-ups, private equity and venture capital groups, legal service providers and law firms of all sizes with sage marketing, communications, and business development counsel. Most recently he served as chief growth officer at Infinite Global, and previously was a partner at Baretz+Brunelle. Prior to that, Gary oversaw business operations for ALM's legal vertical for nearly a decade, including the National Law Journal and Corporate Counsel magazine.

With a distinguished career spanning both agency and media leadership, Harrison has orchestrated groundbreaking campaigns for industry titans and emerging disruptors alike. Her tenure as a senior vice president at The Bliss Group and NextTech Communications, as well as a managing director at Plat4orm and Baretz+Brunelle, combined with her journalism experience at ALM and other major media outlets, has established her as a leading authority on the convergence of law, technology, and communications. Harrison is the former editor-in-chief of multi-platform content at ALM, Legaltech News, and InsideCounsel magazine. Harrison was also instrumental in the launch and growth of the national Women, Influence & Power in Law (WIPL) network.

Harrison and Gary have worked with leading professional services firms, financial services organizations and emerging growth companies including Arcadia Finance, ClaimScore, UnitedLex, LexisNexis, FTI Consulting, Freshfields, Exterro, The Legal Defense Fund (NAACP), Casetext, CLOC (Corporate Legal Operations Consortium), Factor, Riskified, Thomson Reuters, and Bloomberg Law, to name a few.

With over 20 years of experience working inside and across highly regulated industries, and the professional services, technology and financial services companies who serve them, LIMELIGHT advises law firms, legal service providers, financial institutions and the technology companies that fuel them – including legaltech, fintech, regtech, and insurtech. LIMELIGHT offers a full range of lifecycle marketing and communications services, including strategic planning, media relations, crisis communications, content creation, surveys, paid and organic digital and social media marketing, event planning and logistics, and video production. For more information, [email protected].

