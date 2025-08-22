Leading Life Science Consulting Firm Astrix Acquires Blue Ocean Informatics

"Combining strengths with an industry leader like Astrix made the most sense for scaling our business and delivering maximum value to our employees and clients." Post this

Blue Ocean Informatics is a specialized bioinformatics consulting firm, who works with leading pharmaceutical, research, and life sciences organizations to deliver precise, compliant data solutions that drive discovery, and scale. Their team of highly skilled engineers and lab informatics experts matches perfectly with the core of Astrix's business. The combination of the two companies enhances services for existing customers from both Astrix and Blue Ocean Informatics.

"At Blue Ocean, we've always put our customers and team members first," said Todd Cumberland, Founder & CEO of Blue Ocean. "Combining strengths with an industry leader like Astrix made the most sense for scaling our business and delivering maximum value to our employees and clients. The team is really excited to begin this next chapter in our business."

Astrix and Blue Ocean will begin integration immediately. Existing customers should expect no service disruptions or issues with current projects. If you have any questions regarding an existing project, please contact [email protected].

About Astrix

Astrix is the unrivaled market leader in creating & delivering innovative strategies, solutions, and people to the life science community. Through world-class people, process, and technology, Astrix works with clients to fundamentally improve business & scientific outcomes and the quality of life everywhere. Founded by scientists to solve the unique challenges of the life science community, Astrix offers a growing array of strategic, technical, and staffing services designed to deliver value to clients across their organizations.

About Blue Ocean Informatics

Press Contact:

Kevin Miller

Senior Digital Marketing Manager

Astrix

[email protected]

Media Contact

Kevin Miler, Astrix, 1 732-661-0400, [email protected], www.astrixinc.com

SOURCE Astrix