Leading Life Science Consulting Firm Astrix Acquires Blue Ocean Informatics

The premier life science consulting company continues to expand its market-leading laboratory informatics team.
RED BANK, N.J., Aug. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Astrix, a market leader in creating and delivering innovative strategies, technology solutions, and people to the life science community, today announced the company has closed its acquisition of Blue Ocean Informatics. The acquisition adds to the market-leading informatics services team at Astrix while specifically adding world-class LabWare expertise for new and existing clients.
"The market demand for laboratory informatics consulting and technology services continues to grow as organizations are demanding more from their systems, data, and people," said Dale Curtis, CEO of Astrix. "Combining Astrix and Blue Ocean Informatics just made sense as it allows us to expand our service capabilities and overall laboratory informatics bench with some of the industry's best consultants to meet the increased demand from the market."
Blue Ocean Informatics is a specialized bioinformatics consulting firm, who works with leading pharmaceutical, research, and life sciences organizations to deliver precise, compliant data solutions that drive discovery, and scale. Their team of highly skilled engineers and lab informatics experts matches perfectly with the core of Astrix's business. The combination of the two companies enhances services for existing customers from both Astrix and Blue Ocean Informatics.
"At Blue Ocean, we've always put our customers and team members first," said Todd Cumberland, Founder & CEO of Blue Ocean. "Combining strengths with an industry leader like Astrix made the most sense for scaling our business and delivering maximum value to our employees and clients. The team is really excited to begin this next chapter in our business."
Astrix and Blue Ocean will begin integration immediately. Existing customers should expect no service disruptions or issues with current projects. If you have any questions regarding an existing project, please contact [email protected].
About Astrix
Astrix is the unrivaled market leader in creating & delivering innovative strategies, solutions, and people to the life science community. Through world-class people, process, and technology, Astrix works with clients to fundamentally improve business & scientific outcomes and the quality of life everywhere. Founded by scientists to solve the unique challenges of the life science community, Astrix offers a growing array of strategic, technical, and staffing services designed to deliver value to clients across their organizations.
About Blue Ocean Informatics
Blue Ocean Informatics is a specialized bioinformatics consulting firm, who works with leading pharmaceutical, research, and life sciences organizations to deliver precise, compliant data solutions that drive discovery, and scale.
Press Contact:
Kevin Miller
Senior Digital Marketing Manager
Astrix
Media Contact
Kevin Miler, Astrix, 1 732-661-0400, [email protected], www.astrixinc.com
SOURCE Astrix
Share this article