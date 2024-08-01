Leading Life Sciences IP Litigation Group Joins Morrison Foerster in New York

IP Litigation partners Bindu Donovan, Todd Krause, and Alyssa Monsen bring over 60 years of experience litigating complex, high-stakes patent cases across the life sciences industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morrison Foerster, a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce the arrivals of Bindu Donovan, Todd Krause, and Alyssa Monsen as partners in the firm's market-leading IP Litigation Group, based in the New York office. Donovan, Krause, and Monsen bring more than six decades of combined experience litigating high-stakes IP matters in the life sciences sector.

The group joins Morrison Foerster from a New York-based IP litigation firm. Donovan has over 25 years of experience litigating high-stakes intellectual property disputes in the life sciences sector. Focusing on patent litigation in U.S. federal courts, Donovan has represented clients across a wide range of life sciences matters, including biologics, small-molecule drugs, and medical devices. Krause, who holds a Ph.D. in Biological Sciences, also brings more than 25 years of experience successfully litigating patent cases for some of the world's largest pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. He has litigated matters across the life sciences, including small-molecule drugs, biologic drugs, medical devices, gene amplification techniques, cell-based assays, vaccines, and recombinant nucleic acids and proteins. Monsen brings over a decade of experience and focuses her practice on life sciences patent litigation in a variety of technologies, including small molecules and biologics, in federal district and appellate courts and inter partes review proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bindu, Todd, and Alyssa to the firm," said Morrison Foerster partner Daralyn Durie. "The addition of this highly experienced team will expand our capabilities in the strategic Northeast region, home to many of the largest life sciences companies. And as life sciences patent litigation continues to proliferate worldwide, Bindu, Todd, and Alyssa will bolster MoFo's well-established reputation as the firm to turn to when bet-the-company life sciences patent cases arise. Our clients will benefit from their decades of experience, strong technical backgrounds, and advanced scientific degrees as we continue to build strength upon strength in our top-tier global IP Litigation practice."

Representing a roster of top industry clients, the team has secured significant wins across a range of high-profile matters. Collectively, they have litigated a wide array of biologic and pharmaceutical therapies, advised major pharmaceutical clients on offensive and defensive litigation strategies, and led clients through successful licensing campaigns. Krause, Donovan, and Monsen also have significant and recognized experience representing innovator companies in Hatch Waxman litigation.

"We are excited to join MoFo's powerhouse IP Litigation practice and Life Sciences + Healthcare industry team, and look forward to leveraging our strong connections and collective experience to grow MoFo's presence in the critical Northeast market and beyond," said Donovan.

"Innovators and branded companies, facing an increasingly complex legal and scientific landscape, need sophisticated counsel to help them protect their ideas and products. Working collaboratively with MoFo's preeminent Life Sciences + Healthcare industry team across the firm's global offices will allow us to serve our clients wherever their issues arise in a fully integrated way." added Krause.

Monsen agreed, stating "MoFo's reputation as a destination life sciences trial practice, its collaborative culture, and its deep understanding of the life sciences industry set it apart from other firms. We are thrilled to join this premier trial practice."

Benchmark Litigation has ranked Donovan as one of the Top 250 Women in Litigation and a Local Litigation Star; Managing Intellectual Property has recognized her as an IP Star and one of the Top 250 Women in IP; Best Lawyers has recognized her in Litigation - Intellectual Property; and IAM Patent 1000 named her a Leading IP Litigation Lawyer. Krause has been recognized by LMG Life Sciences as a Hatch-Waxman Patent Litigation Star, by Managing Intellectual Property as an IP Star, and is recommended by IAM Patent 1000. Monsen was recently named a New York Rising Star in Intellectual Property Litigation by Super Lawyers magazine and recognized by Best Lawyers as Ones to Watch in both Intellectual Property Litigation and Patent Litigation.

Donovan earned her B.S. in Biology from York University, her M.S. in Biology from Western University, and her J.D. from Fordham University School of Law. She is admitted to practice in New York. Krause earned his B.A. in Economics from Trinity University, his Ph.D. in Biological Sciences (Neuroscience) from the University of Texas at Austin, and his J.D., cum laude, from University of Houston Law Center. He is admitted to practice in New York and is registered to practice before the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. Monsen earned her B.A. in Molecular Biology from Princeton University and her J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center, where she received the CALI Award for Tort Law. She is admitted to practice in New York.

