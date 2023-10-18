Leading Live Event E-Commerce Company Tixr Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

"It's an amazing feeling for me and the entire team at Tixr to be recognized by Goldman Sachs for our contributions in this competitive space." - Robert Davari, CEO of Tixr Tweet this

Goldman Sachs selected Robert Davari from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Co-founded and led by Davari, Tixr came on the scene in 2013 and has since become the world's largest, fastest-growing privately-held primary ticketing and live event commerce marketplace. Davari has earned a reputation as a forward-thinking force in the world of ticketing and event management, and under his leadership, Tixr has become a global powerhouse with a reputation for delivering creative and modern solutions to long-standing industry challenges.

Ranked #25 on a16z's Marketplace 100: 2023 list, Tixr exclusively powers more than 500 of the most respected live entertainment brands in 40 countries, including LIV Golf, Wynn Nightlife, Riot Fest, Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Riot Games Arena, Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa, Sturgis Buffalo Chip, Lightning in a Bottle, Portland Trail Blazers' New G-League Affiliate Rip City Remix, and many others. With notable backers like Dragoneer Investment Group, Verance Capital, Helium-3 Ventures, and Sony Innovation Growth Fund, the 10-year-old, founder-led company is well-capitalized and profitable. Tixr has scaled rapidly and is on track to process approximately $1 billion through its platform built for unified commerce and sales beyond tickets in 2023.

"As we enter our 10th year of business, it's such an honor to be recognized by Goldman Sachs as an Exceptional Entrepreneur," said Davari. "We will continue to transform the ticketing space with innovative products that enrich the experience for fans and create new revenue models for event producers. It's an amazing feeling for me and the entire team at Tixr to be recognized by Goldman Sachs for our contributions in this competitive space."

"We're delighted to recognize Robert Davari as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2023," said David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "Like everyone in this year's class, Robert Davari has been a visionary in their field, pushing forward innovation and redefining markets. We are excited to harness Goldman's convening power to bring together these dynamic leaders and hear their insights."

In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

ABOUT TIXR

Tixr, the largest, fastest-growing privately-held primary ticketing and event commerce marketplace in the world, is transforming the ticket-buying experience. Born from a fan-focused frame of mind, the Tixr platform empowers large-scale events, music venues, and sports properties with innovative solutions to highly complex ticketing and e-commerce needs. Founded in 2013 in Santa Monica, CA, Tixr's modern, unified commerce experience supports all types of events, from festivals to global arena tours, and an almost limitless suite of commerce offerings beyond admission tickets. Find upcoming events at tixr.com and learn more about the Tixr platform at creators.tixr.com.

ABOUT GOLDMAN SACHS

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

