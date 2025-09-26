Leading Long Island Marketing Firm Launches AI SEO Solutions to Help Local Brands

Web Precision equips local companies to rank beyond traditional search engines.
LONG BEACH, N.Y., Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Web Precision, a premier website design and digital marketing agency serving Nassau County and the greater Long Island area, is proud to announce the launch of its newest offering: AI SEO services tailored for local businesses ready to thrive in the future of search.
With platforms like ChatGPT and Gemini now playing a central role in how consumers find local businesses, traditional SEO alone is no longer enough. Web Precision's AI SEO service bridges the gap between conventional Google rankings and modern AI-powered search experiences.
"We've seen a seismic shift in how people search for services," said Christopher Vecchio, Founder of Web Precision. "They're no longer just using Google—they're asking AI for recommendations. If your business isn't showing up in AI results, you're essentially invisible to a growing segment of your audience."
What Sets Web Precision's AI SEO Apart?
Unlike traditional SEO that focuses solely on ranking websites for specific keywords, Web Precision's AI SEO service is engineered to help businesses become trusted, structured, and cited entities within AI-generated results.
Their comprehensive AI SEO service includes:
- Entity & Knowledge Graph Optimization
- AI Answer Content Development
- Local SEO & Google Business Profile Enhancements
- Schema Markup & Structured Data Integration
- Review Generation & Trust Signals
"AI systems like ChatGPT and Gemini are now serving as trusted advisors," added Tom Vota, Web Precision's Marketing Director. "We're helping local brands become the answer—literally. From orthodontists to attorneys to service professionals, our clients are now appearing where their competitors aren't."
A Game-Changer for Local Businesses in Nassau County
This new service offering is designed specifically for businesses across Long Island that depend on local visibility, including healthcare providers, legal firms, contractors, retail storefronts, and multi-location businesses.
As AI integration into search engines continues to accelerate, Web Precision's AI SEO offering is the missing link between today's visibility and tomorrow's discoverability.
About Web Precision
Founded in 1999, Web Precision has built a reputation for providing high-impact website design, SEO, and print design services to businesses across Long Island. Known for its attention to detail, client-first approach, and deep understanding of the local business landscape, Web Precision continues to evolve with the digital age—now helping clients claim their space in both Google and AI search environments.
Ready to be found by AI?
To learn more or request a consultation, visit https://webprecision.biz or call (516) 521-5983.
