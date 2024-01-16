Leading Los Angeles Gastroenterologist Dr. David Yamini is Recognized by Los Angeles Magazine on their 2024 "Top Doctor" List

Dr. Yamini expressed his gratitude: "Being named to the 'Top Doctor' list once again is a great honor. It reflects not only my commitment to my field but also the trust and support bestowed upon me by my patients and peers." Post this

Operating out of Santa Monica and Beverly Hills, CA, Dr. Yamini's practice is at the forefront of diagnosing and treating a wide range of conditions affecting the digestive tract, biliary system, liver, and pancreas. He is notably skilled in treating SIBO (Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth") and internal hemorrhoids via a non-invasive and highly effective rubber band ligation requiring no sedation or recovery time.

Upon receiving this honor, Dr. Yamini expressed his gratitude: "Being named to the 'Top Doctor' list once again is a great honor. It reflects not only my commitment to my field but also the trust and support bestowed upon me by my patients and peers."

About Dr. David Yamini:

Dr. Yamini's medical journey began at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, where he earned his medical degree. He then completed a rigorous three-year residency in internal medicine at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, followed by a fellowship in Gastroenterology and Liver Diseases at Loma Linda Medical Center. An active participant in the medical community, Dr. Yamini is affiliated with the American College of Gastroenterology, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, and the American Gastroenterological Association.

Dr. Yamini's clinics are conveniently located at 2001 Santa Monica Boulevard #1286, Santa Monica, CA, and 8920 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 310, Beverly Hills, CA. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit http://www.davidyaminimd.com. Contact the Santa Monica clinic at (310) 285-2005 or the Beverly Hills office at (310) 953-3550.

