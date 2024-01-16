Leading Los Angeles Gastroenterologist Dr. David Yamini is Recognized by Los Angeles Magazine on their 2024 "Top Doctor" List

Dr. David Yamini, a highly accomplished physician specializing in gastroenterology and internal medicine, has been honored with a place on Los Angeles Magazine's prestigious "Top Doctor" list for 2024 highlighting his expertise and dedication in gastroenterology.
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a remarkable acknowledgment of professional excellence, Dr. David Yamini, a distinguished gastroenterologist and hepatologist, has been named to Los Angeles Magazine's esteemed "Top Doctor" list for 2024. This recognition underscores Dr. Yamini's profound commitment and exceptional contributions to the field of gastroenterology.
Dr. Yamini, celebrated for his expertise in digestive diseases and renowned for his patient-centered approach, stands out for his exceptional training and credentials. His inclusion in this prestigious list is not only a reflection of his dedication to patient care but also a symbol of the respect and esteem he commands among his medical peers. The selection for the "Top Doctor" list by Los Angeles Magazine is a rigorous process overseen by Professional Research Services (PRS). It entails a comprehensive peer-to-peer survey and voting system, engaging practicing physicians across Los Angeles County. Dr. Yamini's presence on this list exemplifies the high regard his fellow medical professionals have for his work.
Operating out of Santa Monica and Beverly Hills, CA, Dr. Yamini's practice is at the forefront of diagnosing and treating a wide range of conditions affecting the digestive tract, biliary system, liver, and pancreas. He is notably skilled in treating SIBO (Small intestinal bacterial overgrowth") and internal hemorrhoids via a non-invasive and highly effective rubber band ligation requiring no sedation or recovery time.
Upon receiving this honor, Dr. Yamini expressed his gratitude: "Being named to the 'Top Doctor' list once again is a great honor. It reflects not only my commitment to my field but also the trust and support bestowed upon me by my patients and peers."
About Dr. David Yamini:
Dr. Yamini's medical journey began at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, where he earned his medical degree. He then completed a rigorous three-year residency in internal medicine at Cedars Sinai Medical Center, followed by a fellowship in Gastroenterology and Liver Diseases at Loma Linda Medical Center. An active participant in the medical community, Dr. Yamini is affiliated with the American College of Gastroenterology, the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, and the American Gastroenterological Association.
Dr. Yamini's clinics are conveniently located at 2001 Santa Monica Boulevard #1286, Santa Monica, CA, and 8920 Wilshire Blvd, Suite 310, Beverly Hills, CA. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit http://www.davidyaminimd.com. Contact the Santa Monica clinic at (310) 285-2005 or the Beverly Hills office at (310) 953-3550.
Media Contact
Dr. David Yamini, David Yamini, MD, (310) 285-3005, [email protected], https://davidyaminimd.com/
SOURCE David Yamini, MD
