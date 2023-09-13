Leading Manufacturing ERP Software Reseller, Aqurus Solutions, Announces Quality Management Webinar Event

Leading manufacturing ERP software reseller, Aqurus Solutions, Announces Quality Management for Manufacturers and Inventory-Centric Business, webinar Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 11 AM PT / 12 PM MT / 1:00 PM CT.
CALGARY, AB, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join Aqurus Solutions, a leading manufacturing ERP software provider serving Western Canada, for a webinar featuring, "Quality Management for Manufacturers and Inventory-Centric Businesses." Aqurus Solutions will demonstrate how to streamline and automate quality management processes, reduce returns and rework, and boost customer satisfaction and profitability with Acumatica and eWorkplace Apps.
Complimentary Webinar
Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023
Time: 11 AM PT / 12 PM MT / 1:00 PM CT
Product quality is essential for wholesale distributors, retailers, commerce businesses, and manufacturers, and having the right software can make quality management less complicated. Join us to learn how to streamline and automate quality management processes, reduce returns and rework, and boost customer satisfaction and profitability with Acumatica and eWorkplace Apps.
The solution enables manufacturers and distributors to:
· Fully control and streamline their internal quality needs
· Meet customer requirements
· Improve customer satisfaction
· Meet industry, regulatory, and compliance requirements
This webinar will provide a comprehensive overview of the Quality Management Suite for Acumatica and how it can help manufacturers and distributors achieve quality goals by providing quality assurance along with performing testing at multiple levels.
In this webinar, you'll learn:
- QMS Overview
- Why QMS
- Key Features and Functionalities
- QMS For Manufacturers and Distributors
- Beyond Testing
During the webinar, we will demonstrate the solution's capabilities, and you will see the features, including types of quality control tests like receiving, production, ad-hoc, kitting, shipping, NC and CAPA, lot traceability and recall, documentation, and more.
About Aqurus
Aqurus Solutions delivers Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software solutions to growing Manufacturing and Distribution businesses in Western Canada. Aqurus Solutions is a Gold Certified Acumatica Cloud ERP Partner with offices in Calgary, Kelowna, and Burnaby. Aqurus specializes in Distribution, eCommerce, Manufacturing, and Services solutions, with a deep, experienced team of implementation resources.
Acumatica Cloud ERP is a leading cloud business management software provider that empowers small and mid-size businesses to reach their potential and drive growth. Acumatica delivers fully integrated ERP applications powered by a robust and flexible platform built on the world's best cloud and mobile technology.
Media Contact
Alena Jackson, Aqurus Solutions, (877) 355-6528, [email protected], https://cloud-erp.aqurus.ca/discrete-manufacturing-software
