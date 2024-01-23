Leading Mexican Tile Manufacturer, Interceramic, Deploys Optilogic to Optimize its Supply Chain

Interceramic will leverage Optilogic Cosmic Frog's robust supply chain network optimization and inventory simulation to improve customer satisfaction and its overall competitive advantage

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The leading supply chain design software innovator Optilogic today announced a strategic partnership with Interceramic, a leader in the manufacturing of tiles in Mexico for over 40 years. The partnership will help Interceramic unlock significant competitive advantages by optimizing its logistics and supply chain, further solidifying it as the definitive leader in the Mexican ceramic tile market.

Headquartered in Mexico, with sales over $600 USD million, the company currently operates 8 manufacturing facilities, over 430 retail sales points in Mexico with more than 5000 employees.

Interceramic's network presents both opportunities and complexities in managing inventory, transportation, and lead times, and its strategic distribution across Mexico requires efficient coordination and resource allocation. In addition, its workforce necessitates streamlined logistics for optimal resource utilization and production flow.

The company's continued growth led Interceramic to consult with supply chain design expert Carlos Portillo Peña of CPP Consulting and select the Optilogic Cosmic Frog supply chain design solution. Using Cosmic Frog's network optimization, inventory simulation, and manufacturing capacity planning capabilities, Interceramic can make smarter decisions around its network structure and create a more intelligent inventory deployment and an optimized manufacturing plan system through its supply chain.

"We have been looking for a solution that can help us more accurately predict market fluctuations and respond to dynamic changes, as well as optimize production planning and resource allocation across our manufacturing facilities," said both Interceramic CIO, Gabriel Grijalva and Felix Salazar, Director of Planning and Logistics. "By minimizing stockouts and overstocking to improve efficiencies and cost effectiveness, we can better streamline our distribution network in Mexico to ensure timely delivery and cost reductions."

Through Optilogic's 100-percent SaaS-based solution, Interceramic will be able to analyze the company's cost to serve under different service level scenarios and get the most optimized options, as well as identifying why service problems occur and evaluate methods to improve by using Cosmic Frog's service level verification feature.

"We are proud to enter a long-term partnership with Interceramic," said Optilogic Senior Vice President Oscar Torres. "By addressing its logistical challenges through strategic modeling and advanced inventory analysis, Interceramic can unlock significant competitive advantages as the company continues to grow."

For more information, visit https://interceramic.com or http://www.optilogic.com/.

About Optilogic

Optilogic offers cloud-native supply chain design solutions that enable businesses to evaluate trade-offs across financial performance, service levels, and systemic risk to design resilient supply chains even in the most dynamic, challenging environments. Its Cosmic Frog supply chain design solution tackles enterprise data at scale, runs models faster than ever, automatically converts legacy models, and requires no IT footprint. Cosmic Frog is the only supply chain design platform to combine optimization, simulation, and risk engines, and includes a risk score on every scenario. Solutions include network design, intelligent greenfield analysis and site selection, M&A analysis, near-shoring/reshoring, CapEx planning, cost-to-serve, product flow, and many more. Stay in touch with Optilogic on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube and visit www.Optilogic.com.

About Interceramic

Interceramic has been an industry leader in manufacturing innovative ceramic tile for almost 45 years. The Interceramic brand was founded in Mexico in 1979, and has flourished into one of the strongest and most well known brands in Mexico. Since its inception, Interceramic has strived to design and create groundbreaking products while maintaining unmatched quality and production standards. Interceramic is vertically integrated, from clay mines, manufacturing, distribution and its own franchise network in Mexico. Interceramic has established 10 manufacturing facilities with a production capacity of 45 million square meters annually. Interceramic generates over 5000 jobs. Its products are sold in Mexico through 430 retail sales points.

Media Contact

Sara Reister, Trust Relations, 1 3232168589, [email protected]

SOURCE Trust Relations