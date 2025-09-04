Leading Middle East Project & Infrastructure Finance Team Joins Greenberg Traurig's Middle East Regional Team

Greenberg Traurig expands Middle East infrastructure practice with four project finance and construction lawyers joining Dubai office.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A highly experienced team of four project finance and construction lawyers has joined global law firm Greenberg Traurig's Project & Infrastructure Finance Practice, based in the firm's Dubai office, working collaboratively with the team in Riyadh. The group, which formerly practiced at Norton Rose in Dubai, includes Shareholders Nicholas Kramer and Angela Croker and Of Counsels Anastasia Kastelskaya and Lindsay Crawford.

"In the Middle East, Europe, America, and around the globe, further elevating our global infrastructure practice is among the most important needs for our clients and, therefore, our firm," said Richard A. Rosenbaum, Executive Chairman of Greenberg Traurig. "While this is most currently critical in the areas of energy and digital infrastructure, including data centers, the need goes beyond to many kinds of projects, especially in regions experiencing significant growth, such as the Middle East. Along with the necessary corporate/funds, real estate, hospitality, finance, disputes, and other key practices which come into play, Nicholas, Angela, Anastasia, and Lindsay add major strength as longtime infrastructure experts in the region to our already solid core in the UAE, KSA, and elsewhere."

"With the addition of this exceptional team, which is well known in the Middle East for its high-level expertise in project and infrastructure finance and construction, Greenberg Traurig adds both local and international breadth and depth to the practice," said Khalid A. Al-Thebity, Greenberg Traurig's Middle East Regional Chair and Managing Shareholder of the firm's Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) location. "This is especially important as we meet strong client demand for legal counsel addressing the often-complex issues that come with rapid growth in their business."

Croker joins Greenberg Traurig as head of the Project Finance Practice for the UAE. She advises regional and international financial institutions, corporations and governments on a broad range of banking matters. Her primary focus is the project financing of energy and infrastructure projects, and she has deep experience in structuring and negotiating complex financings for energy transition initiatives, PPPs, and landmark infrastructure developments. Well-known for guiding both conventional and innovative projects through all stages of development, she plays a key role in advancing critical energy transition and public-private partnership agendas in the region. "Building on Greenberg Traurig's significant capabilities in the Middle East to provide clients with a top tier project finance team based in the region is a thrilling prospect for us. With our deep understanding of the Middle East, combined with a strong commitment to legal excellence and client service, we have been privileged to work on many ground-breaking projects," Croker said. "We look forward to working with the firm's global platform of top-calibre lawyers, to provide our clients with a truly holistic and flexible service."

Kramer joins Greenberg Traurig as head of Construction and Projects for the Middle East. He advises government entities, sponsors, lenders, developers, contractors, and consultants on projects throughout the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. His practice spans a wide range of sectors, including conventional and renewable power; water and wastewater; transportation, including roads, rail, metro, and airports; digital infrastructure; industrial; health care; education; and commercial and residential developments. Kramer supports clients through all phases of project development, from procurement structuring, legal due diligence, tendering, contract drafting, and negotiation, through to strategic advice during construction and operation and the resolution of related claims and disputes. He has considerable expertise in the FIDIC forms of contract and has been ranked in Chambers Global 2025 for UAE Construction for six years.

"Joining Greenberg Traurig marks an exciting new chapter for our Middle East projects and construction team. The firm's global platform and deep regional capabilities allow us to deliver even more comprehensive, innovative, and commercially focused solutions for our clients," Kramer said. "Greenberg Traurig's expansion in the Middle East reflects the continued demand for sophisticated legal services, particularly for large-scale infrastructure, energy, and construction projects. We are thrilled to be able to contribute to building one of the most dynamic legal practices in the region."

Kastelskaya advises sponsors, developers, government-owned entities, general contractors, and bidding consortia on major projects in conventional and renewable power; nuclear energy; water; transportation, including roads, rail, and airports; mining; industrial; health care; commercial; and residential sectors. She supports clients throughout the project lifecycle, including structuring and tendering, drafting and negotiating contracts, implementation, and construction claims.

Crawford has advised developers and financiers on all aspects of project development and financing across the Middle East, Central Asia, and Australia. He is regularly engaged on utility-scale renewable energy, water treatment, and social infrastructure projects, and is widely recognized for delivering strategic and commercially focused advice. He supports clients throughout the entire project life cycle, from initial investment through to divestment, by providing critical guidance and advice on complex finance and project documentation.

"Welcoming Nicholas, Angela, Anastasia, and Lindsay represents a landmark moment in our project and infrastructure finance capabilities growth story in the Middle East," said Sarah Mahood and Steven Bainbridge, co-managing shareholders of Greenberg Traurig's UAE office, in a joint statement. "As we continue to add more of the region's most impressive lawyers to our team, we go from strength to strength."

Greenberg Traurig's United Arab Emirates office is operated by Greenberg Traurig Limited.

About Greenberg Traurig's Project & Infrastructure Finance Practice

Greenberg Traurig's Project & Infrastructure Finance Practice brings together integrated, multidisciplinary teams of lawyers from across the firm to work in project finance and infrastructure development both nationally and internationally. The practice's lawyers have broad experience in project structuring, development and finance, public-private partnership transactions, construction, insurance and bonding issues, environmental law and regulation, energy contracting and regulation, labor law, real estate, and tax law. The team provides strategic legal advice backed by an in-depth understanding of the people, customs, and languages of the countries where our clients do business. With the practice's extensive national and international offices, resources, and reach, the firm is uniquely positioned to service projects throughout the United States, Central and South America, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

