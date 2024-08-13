Leading MSP Omega Systems Recognized with Prestigious 'Fast Growth' Awards from CRN & Inc. 5000

"Being recognized as 'fast-growth' means we are not only evolving with rapidly changing times but, more importantly, leading the way in delivering the solutions, scalability and service excellence that our customers deserve," – Omega Systems CEO Mike Fuhrman Post this

CRN Fast Growth 150 – Ranked #25: For the third consecutive year, Omega earned a spot on CRN's Fast Growth 150 list – achieving its highest rank to date in 2024 with a two-year growth rate of more than 154 percent. CRN©, a brand of The Channel Company©, is known for ranking and recognizing the fastest-growing and strongest-performing managed IT service providers (MSPs) in North America .

"Being recognized as 'fast-growth' means we are not only evolving with rapidly changing times but, more importantly, leading the way in delivering the solutions, scalability and service excellence that our customers deserve," said Omega Systems CEO Mike Fuhrman. "These awards underscore that enduring commitment, and we're honored and excited to continue building on that promise as we drive future growth across the U.S."

2024 has been marked by a multitude of exciting milestones for Omega Systems centered on growth, innovation and excellence:

To learn more about Omega Systems, visit www.omegasystemscorp.com or follow Omega on LinkedIn.

About Omega Systems

As a multi-award-winning MSP and MSSP, Omega Systems is passionate about delivering the security and compliance expertise today's businesses need alongside the responsive and reliable managed IT support they deserve. Omega's service-driven IT solutions portfolio includes 24x7 managed IT support, cybersecurity risk management, managed detection & response (MDR), backup and disaster recovery, and much more. Omega Systems serves a diverse customer base across the U.S. and in key industries such as financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, government, and nonprofit.

Media Contact

Kaleigh Alessandro, Omega Systems, 1 4847721058, [email protected], www.omegasystemscorp.com

SOURCE Omega Systems