Leading MSP Omega Systems Recognized with Prestigious 'Fast Growth' Awards from CRN & Inc. 5000

Rankings Demonstrate Impressive Managed IT Services Growth Over the Last Several Years
READING, Pa., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Omega Systems, a leading MSP and MSSP, today announced it has been recognized among the U.S.'s fastest-growing companies with not one, but two prestigious awards – Inc. 5000 and CRN Fast Growth 150. Both honors solidify Omega Systems as a powerhouse managed service provider and a model for growth and innovation in American enterprise.
- Inc. 5000 – Ranked #2426: Recognized on the influential Inc. 5000 list for the fourth time, Omega Systems propelled more than 1500 slots year-over-year to rank #2426, earning a seat amongst the fastest growing private companies in America. The Inc. 5000 list provides a data-driven look at the most successful entrepreneurial companies in the U.S. and is widely respected as a hallmark of the American business community.
- CRN Fast Growth 150 – Ranked #25: For the third consecutive year, Omega earned a spot on CRN's Fast Growth 150 list – achieving its highest rank to date in 2024 with a two-year growth rate of more than 154 percent. CRN©, a brand of The Channel Company©, is known for ranking and recognizing the fastest-growing and strongest-performing managed IT service providers (MSPs) in North America.
"Being recognized as 'fast-growth' means we are not only evolving with rapidly changing times but, more importantly, leading the way in delivering the solutions, scalability and service excellence that our customers deserve," said Omega Systems CEO Mike Fuhrman. "These awards underscore that enduring commitment, and we're honored and excited to continue building on that promise as we drive future growth across the U.S."
2024 has been marked by a multitude of exciting milestones for Omega Systems centered on growth, innovation and excellence:
- Awards: In addition to these latest accomplishments, Omega has been previously named to several MSP and IT innovation lists for 2024, including CRN's MSP 500, Solution Provider 500 and Tech Elite 250.
- New Service Offerings: Earlier this year, the company launched its managed detection and response (MDR) solution, which includes 24x7 security monitoring and SOC services as well as advanced threat intelligence, SIEM and SOAR, and incident response management.
- Technology Innovation: In March of 2024, Omega announced an enhancement to its endpoint detection and response (EDR) solution, becoming one of the only MSPs to deliver next-generation automated moving target defense (AMTD), which fills the increasing security gap left behind by conventional EDR tools.
- Acquisitions: In June, Omega announced its acquisition of Stamford-based Amnet Technology Solutions as well as its multi-cloud connectivity platform, Cloudpath. The acquisition expands Omega's market share in the U.S. to more than 850 customers in highly regulated industries such as financial services, professional services, healthcare, government and more.
About Omega Systems
As a multi-award-winning MSP and MSSP, Omega Systems is passionate about delivering the security and compliance expertise today's businesses need alongside the responsive and reliable managed IT support they deserve. Omega's service-driven IT solutions portfolio includes 24x7 managed IT support, cybersecurity risk management, managed detection & response (MDR), backup and disaster recovery, and much more. Omega Systems serves a diverse customer base across the U.S. and in key industries such as financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, government, and nonprofit.
