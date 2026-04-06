Leading National Antitrust and Consumer Protection Boutique Law Firm Freed Kanner London & Millen is now Justice Jagher London & Millen

Freed Kanner London & Millen LLC, a leading boutique plaintiffs' law firm specializing in complex antitrust class actions that has recovered over $5 billion for its clients and class members and whose attorneys secured more than 100 court-appointed leadership positions in complex class actions, today announced that it is now Justice Jagher London & Millen LLC.

CHICAGO and PHILADELPHIA, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freed Kanner London & Millen LLC, a leading boutique plaintiffs' law firm specializing in complex antitrust class actions that has recovered over $5 billion for its clients and class members and whose attorneys secured more than 100 court-appointed leadership positions in complex class actions, today announced that it is now Justice Jagher London & Millen LLC. The name change reflects the firm's succession planning and ensures the firm and its attorneys will continue their decades-long commitment to consequential litigation grounded in experience, judgment, and results.

From its Chicago and Philadelphia offices, Justice Jagher London & Millen focuses on antitrust and consumer protection matters involving unlawful corporate conduct across various industries, including financial, agriculture, chemicals, automotive, and digital platforms. In addition to its leadership positions in more than 100 complex class actions in the U.S., including In re Automotive Parts Antitrust Litigation (E.D. Michigan; $500+ million recovery), In re Peanut Farmers Antitrust Litigation (E.D. Virginia; $102.75 million recovery), and Dzananovic v. Badoo Trading Limited (Circuit Court, Winnebago County, Illinois; $40 million recovery), Justice Jagher London & Millen attorneys have secured three of the four largest antitrust class action settlements in the history of the Seventh Circuit:

In re Brand Name Prescription Drugs Antitrust Litigation (N.D. Illinois; $715 million recovery);

In re High Fructose Corn Syrup Antitrust Litigation (C.D. Illinois; $531 million recovery); and

Kleen Products v. International Paper (Containerboard) (N.D. Illinois; $376 million recovery).

Justice Jagher London & Millen traces its roots back to the 1990s, when the firm's founding attorneys developed a nationally recognized class action practice at a Chicago-based law firm. That practice achieved significant success representing consumers and businesses in complex antitrust, securities, and consumer matters, establishing a long-standing commitment to private enforcement. In 2007, those attorneys spun off from their former firm to create Freed Kanner London & Millen to continue that work as a boutique firm focused on complex, plaintiffs'-side litigation. While class action cases often take years to resolve, the new firm proved successful from the outset—advancing high-impact cases from day one.

"For decades, Freed Kanner London & Millen stood for fearless advocacy, exceptional results, and an unwavering commitment to justice," said founding partner Michael Freed. "The reputation we built was earned case by case and client by client. I am deeply proud of this firm's legacy—and confident that Justice Jagher London & Millen will carry it forward with the same determination, judgment, and commitment to excellence."

Kimberly Justice and Jonathan Jagher joined Freed Kanner London & Millen in early 2019, bringing with them decades of experience in antitrust, securities, and consumer protection litigation. Justice joined the firm after serving as a partner at another plaintiffs'-side law firm and co-chair of its antitrust practice group. Before embarking on a civil practice, Justice was a decorated trial attorney in the Department of Justice's Antitrust Division for almost a decade. Jagher joined the firm after serving as a partner at another plaintiffs'-side law firm, and as a Massachusetts state prosecutor. Justice and Jagher both capitalized on their new firm's platform, accelerating their practices and reinforcing the firm's standing as a premier class action firm.

"We're proud of this firm's history and honored to continue its work pursuing complex cases that protect consumers, businesses, and competitive markets," said Jagher. "Our name may have evolved, but our focus remains unchanged: investigating sophisticated misconduct, building strong cases, and pursuing justice for the clients and classes we represent."

"This firm has earned a reputation for principled advocacy and meaningful results in some of the most complex class cases in the country," said Justice. "It's an honor to carry that legacy forward by continuing to combine sophisticated legal strategy and seasoned judgment to build cases that hold up in court."

Justice Jagher London & Millen's attorneys currently hold leadership positions in more than a dozen class actions, including In re Payment Card Interchange Fee Litigation (E.D.N.Y.), In re MoveIt Customer Data Security Breach Litigation (D. Mass.), and In re Fragrances Antitrust Litigation (D.N.J.).

About Justice Jagher London & Millen LLC

Justice Jagher London & Millen, operating out of its Chicago and Philadelphia offices, is dedicated to the private prosecution of antitrust and consumer protection class actions for the benefit of our clients and those similarly harmed by illegal activity. The firm has been recognized by its peers and the federal judiciary as one of the nation's premier plaintiffs' antitrust firms, as shown by the leadership positions its attorneys have been appointed to in a multitude of large, complex antitrust litigations. Chambers and Partners ranks Justice Jagher London & Millen as one of the top plaintiffs' antitrust firms in the United States. Its attorneys have helped secure over $5 billion in settlements in cases where they have held leadership positions. For more information, please visit www.jjlmlaw.com or call 224-632-4500.

Media Contact

Wayne Pollock, Justice Jagher London & Millen, 1 215.853.6699, [email protected], www.jjlmlaw.com

SOURCE Justice Jagher London & Millen