Leading NeuroCoach, Colleen Companioni, Launches NeuroKind - Serving Corporations, Entrepreneurs, Executives, Neurodivergent Individuals and Creatives

NeuroKind is the only organization in which – under one roof, a less-traditional client can improve outcomes in all of these areas- each of which is vital to our personal satisfaction and professional success. Post this

NeuroKind offers a variety of services, including private NeuroCoaching, Corporate NeuroTraining, and (coming soon!) virtual, self-led growth labs through Unbecoming U, your personal laboratory for brain-based transformation. Currently, Companioni's private coaching roster is 62% neurodivergent, 33% queer, 61% female, and 62% non-white.

Companioni has been a NeuroCoach since 2015. Prior to coaching, she was a brand executive at a luxury branding agency in NYC. She has worked with top corporations, entrepreneurs, executives, artists and entertainers in addition to providing extensive branding, communication, and fundraising expertise to the NYC criminal/social justice community. She began her coaching journey with an executive coaching capsule at NYU and completed her training at the Neuroleadership Institute.

NeuroCoaching blends cultural, historical, and biological education with strategic, compassionate, and actionable support. It helps you understand what it means to be human, how brains actually work, and how to work with your specific brain (in your real culture and context) to:

Identify meaningful goals, and cultivate your desired future experience

Make room for authentic connection (our top quality of life indicator)

Access the motivation to reach YOUR definition of success.

"As a neurodivergent coach and educator, my primary goal is to support individuals in developing the self-knowledge, self-trust, and self-respect needed to confidently navigate life's one constant – change," said Companioni. "NeuroKind is the only organization in which – under one roof, a less-traditional client can improve outcomes in all of these areas- each of which is vital to our personal satisfaction and professional success."

NeuroKind supports clients to rewire their brains by teaching them how to access the psychological safety that predicates their ability to access and leverage the Prefrontal Cortex (PFC) – the most evolved, human part of the brain and the seat of all executive functions (including emotional regulation, social-relational skills, decision-making, problem solving, creative thinking, impulse control, future planning, and more).

Colleen also understands (and the research supports) how strongly the quality of our relationships correlates to the quality of our lives. Studies consistently demonstrate that- while social isolation leads to a variety of poor health outcomes, including elevated risk of degenerative brain conditions like dementia and Alzheimers- the psychological safety found in connected, vulnerable relationships supports you to build shame resilience, recover bandwidth, accelerate personal growth, and amplify professional impact.

NeuroKind participants benefit from the following:

Contextual Education -- Cultural, historical, and biological knowledge to catalyze personal evolution. Understanding ourselves in context is key to our ability to accurately identify - and therefore address - whatever issues you're currently facing.

NeuroCoaching -- Compassionate, practical support that facilitates thinking, cultivates psychological safety, restores bandwidth, and allows you to relax into a sustainably confident self-perception.





NeuroTraining -- Impactful, evidence-based strategies, tools, and tactics that work for the brain and empower you to identify your purpose, elevate your performance, and come home to your favorite self.

About NeuroKind

As a NeuroCoach and educator, Colleen Companioni is most drawn to the round pegs - the outliers, seekers, off-road adventurers and swashbuckling creators brave and curious enough to find their own paths in a world full of square holes.

She prioritizes collaborations with individuals from historically oppressed or under-represented groups, providing access to the executive-level support all humans need and deserve, and empowering clients to co-create the more fair, beautiful, generative, and kind world she believes is possible.

A member of Forbes Business Council, Colleen works with humans who choose growth, disdain ignorance, risk vulnerability, hold space for the complications of personhood, prioritize human dignity, and are deeply informed by their passion for fairness and justice.

Clients have included serial entrepreneurs, executives, neurodivergent leaders, tech innovators, high-performers, scientists and scholars, artists who dare, undiluted activists, and women who want to take over the world. They also include PTA moms, aspiring change-makers, and folks seeking support in identifying meaningful criteria for their next steps.

NeuroKind is for people who are not where they want to be yet but will not settle for less than a life that feels good - a story written in their pen, rich with opportunity, connection, clarity, compassionate self-respect, and self-defined success.

For many people, NeuroCoaching is the key that unlocks the dream: a fulfilling, authentic, unapologetic life that you don't need to escape from.

For more information, visit http://www.NeuroKind.com.

Media Contact

Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven, 9088758908, [email protected]

SOURCE NeuroKind