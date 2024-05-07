Leading New York Crisis PR Firm Red Banyan Hires Jared Sorhaindo as Senior Account Manager

"Red Banyan's team is bright, hard-working, and collaborative. Our strategic insights help clients navigate their way in a tough media environment," Jared said. "I am thrilled to be working with such a dedicated group of professionals: it is a gratifying and rewarding experience." Post this

Jared, a native of Connecticut, holds a Master of Arts in International Relations and International Economics, specializing in the Middle East, from the School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University. He also earned a Bachelor of Arts in History from the University of Connecticut. He lives in Brooklyn, NY, with his wife.

"Jared's exceptional writing skills, enthusiasm, and creative mindset make him a perfect fit for Red Banyan," said Founder and CEO Evan Nierman. "His positive attitude and readiness to go above and beyond ensure he'll be a valuable asset in delivering impactful results."

Since its launch in late 2010, Red Banyan has continued to grow, establishing itself as one of the leading crisis PR agencies in the United States. Red Banyan provides crisis management, litigation support, media relations and other strategic communications services to a variety of national and global clients.

