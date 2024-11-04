Leading nonprofit data provider Candid appoints first-ever chief data officer

"The appointment of our first chief data officer reflects our commitment to leveraging the latest tools and technology to deliver the best data and insights possible to the social sector." — Ann Mei Chang, CEO at Candid Post this

Reporting to Chang, Williams will oversee research, data, and data science, leading a team focused on building external partnerships and enhancing internal collaboration. In her role, she will align Candid's data strategy with the evolving needs of the social sector, advancing the organization's position as the sector's leading source for timely, comprehensive, and reliable data.

Williams brings a wealth of experience in data science, artificial intelligence, and platform development. Most recently, she served as vice president of data & AI at Qualtrics, where she built the machine learning platform and launched the company's data science function. She has also held senior leadership roles including chief data scientist at Xandr (AT&T's advertising arm) and chief data & marketplace officer at AppNexus. Earlier in her career, she conducted postdoctoral research at Columbia University and Stanford University.

"Candid is leading the charge across the social sector to encourage data-driven decision making and advocate for transparency," said Williams. "I'm thrilled to step up to the challenge of leading these talented teams to advance Candid's data strategy and create a stronger sector for all."

Williams holds a PhD in Mathematics from the University of Washington and a BA in Mathematics from Grinnell College. She currently resides in Seattle, WA.

About Candid

Candid is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides the most comprehensive data and insights about the social sector. Every year, millions of nonprofits spend trillions of dollars around the world. Candid finds out where that money comes from, where it goes, and why it matters. Candid was formed in 2019 when GuideStar and Foundation Center merged. Candid combined GuideStar's tools on nonprofits and Foundation Center's tools on foundations with new resources to offer more comprehensive, real-time information about the social sector. Find out more at candid.org and on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Media Contact

Lakai Newman, Candid, (212) 807-2474, [email protected], https://candid.org/

SOURCE Candid