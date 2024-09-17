Leading NY Cannabis Producer Naturae Rebrands as 'Jaunty'

"As an independent home-grown brand, Jaunty has become the core part of our business that adult consumers recognize and can rely on for premium, quality products that are approachable, affordable and fun," said Jaunty CEO and Co-Founder Nicolas Guarino. Post this

Jaunty crafts THC products that appeal to the broad spectrum of adult-use consumers, from connoisseurs seeking ultra-premium 100% solventless live rosin to the canna-curious exploring economically priced, approachable options that taste great with predictable effects. The company is both the largest producer of CO2-extracted cannabis oils in the state and is the maker of cutting-edge solventless products that close the gap between flower and oil, resembling the flavors and effects coveted by cannabis flower purists.

In addition to the renaming of the company, which is licensed for all supply chain activities in New York's adult-use THC market outside of retail, all of their products previously marketed under the brand names of Rezinators (full-spectrum gummies and live rosin vapes) and Jumbodose (full-spectrum tinctures) will rebrand under the Jaunty moniker.

Coinciding with the updated name, Jaunty will continue to raise the bar for cannabis products in New York: their latest Classic Cartridge vape varieties, available in licensed dispensaries across New York State, include: Forbidden Fruit ( indica packed with a smooth, fruity-lemony taste accented by sweet berries and pine); Green Crack (renowned sativa strain with tropical citrus notes); and Headband (hybrid named after its famed cerebral, headband-like effects). This month, Jaunty will also debut their "Ratio" Vape line, featuring brand-new, cutting-edge hardware and a unique blend of THC and minor cannabinoids for a range of tailored experiences.

The company will also begin production on new Solventless Hash and Live Resin products, set to launch later this year and include vapes, gummies and tinctures.

As the New York licensed industry continues to evolve and expand, so has Jaunty, which is the state's second highest grossing vape brand with over $10M in retail sales and representing 9.2% of all sales in the category, according to Headset data (year to date). Jaunty products also make up the top four best-selling vape SKUs in the New York state market with Pineapple Express, Blueberry Kush, Amnesia Haze, and Sour Diesel 1-gram cartridges. Jaunty brand products are currently distributed in approximately 80 percent of the licensed dispensaries across the state.

Earlier this summer the brand debuted Nano-Emulsified (fast-acting) THC Gummies in four flavors, complete with effect-based terpenes, and fresh new blends of minor cannabinoids, all while maintaining economical prices points.

"Jaunty will continue to push the envelope and offer our top-selling Jaunty Classic Vapes and Gummies with new and improved varieties and formulations," added Guarino. "We're excited to introduce more offerings throughout the year that encompass our unwavering commitment to the art of cannabis extraction and further reinforces our mission to close the gap between the flower and oil experience."

For more information on Jaunty, and where to find their products visit: https://jaunty.com/.

About Jaunty:

As a GMP-certified 100% New York company working in cannabis extraction since 2017, Jaunty has been producing and distributing the finest solventless hash, live rosin, and distillate cannabis products in its mission to close the gap between flower and oil. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Hoosick Falls, NY, Jaunty is one of New York's leading companies licensed for all adult-use cannabis supply chain activities outside of retail, including cultivation, processing, manufacturing, and distribution. They produce and distribute one of New York's best-selling cannabis vape brands, available in the majority of the state's licensed dispensaries, and their product portfolio also features gummies, concentrates, and disposable vapes.

Media Contact

Alex Rush, Jaunty, 1 978.457.1071, [email protected], https://www.jaunty.com/

SOURCE Jaunty