LEADING OB/GYN PERFORMS 100th HIGH RISK PLACENTA ACCRETA CASE WITH NEW DEVICE TO MANAGE HEMORRHAGE

Women in the US die from pregnancy and delivery complications at over twice the rate of women in other developed countries. The primary cause is peripartum hemorrhage, which is largely related to a dramatic rise in abnormal placentation. Further, placental blood loss during cesarean hysterectomy has the potential to exceed 700/ml/minute,1 and the danger is that many hospitals are unprepared to adequately manage hemorrhage in severe accreta cases.

"Most obstetricians may have only seen the rare case of placenta accreta and will not have seen the severe ends of that spectrum, nor be capable in treating it," said Dr. Cohen.

Dr. Cohen first realized the growing problem surrounding PAS about 10 years ago. Taking it as his mission to find a solution, Dr. Cohen researched ways to adequately control hemorrhage and discovered that traditional obstetrical methods such as uterine artery and common iliac artery balloon occlusion were inadequate. In December 2018, Cohen began using Prytime's ER-REBOA™ catheter as an adjunct for hemorrhage control in his PAS cases.

The REBOA catheter is a minimally invasive hemorrhage control device with the capability to significantly reduce blood loss and total blood transfusion in high-risk obstetrics. REBOA can be used for control in hemorrhagic instability and to significantly increase SBP with relatively few complications.2

In 2021, Dr. Cohen upgraded to Prytime's revolutionary pREBOA-PRO™ catheter. As the first catheter in the world designed for True Partial REBOA™, pREBOA-PRO™ partially occludes the aorta while providing two key capabilities:

Core blood pressure monitoring of the aortic blood pressure for informed hemorrhage control More targeted, precise, and controlled distal perfusion of blood past the balloon

"Using pREBOA-PRO™ to control hemorrhage and manage blood loss gives a much more confident feeling going into these cases, especially the more extreme ones," said Dr. Cohen.

"Being able to accurately measure central blood pressure is critical to making the most informed decisions for the mother and baby. Better control of the bleeding improves visibility of the operative field and minimizes blood loss. If you can't see what you need to see, you will never control the source of the hemorrhage," said Dr. Cohen.

Dr. Cohen is one of the leading obstetricians experienced in treating severe PAS, and Medical City Dallas is one of the few medical centers in the world with access to the latest REBOA technology.

"At Prytime, we are driven by a mission that no one should bleed to death, and the sooner you stop the bleeding the better," said David Spencer, CEO Prytime Medical Devices, Inc. "The need to fulfill that mission is no more urgent than during childbirth," Spencer continued. "As we honor Accreta Awareness Month this October, we salute and celebrate Dr. Cohen's work in using REBOA as a tool to save these lives."

Both mother and twins have been discharged from the hospital and are at home doing well.

Prytime Medical™ Devices, Inc. is an innovative medical device company that designs, develops, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions for hemorrhage control. The underlying intellectual property for REBOA was conceived based on lessons learned in war. Our latest innovations, the industry leading ER-REBOA PLUS™, and the innovative pREBOA-PRO™ Partial REBOA Catheter, enable truncal hemorrhage control with more controlled resuscitation in a much wider range of clinical scenarios. pREBOA-PRO™ is the first FDA-cleared REBOA catheter designed specifically for True Partial REBOA™. More information can be found at http://www.PrytimeMedical.com

[email protected]

SOURCE Prytime Medical Devices, Inc.