Leading Orange County-Based Accounting Firm, The Pun Group, LLP, Launches New Website Focusing on its Industry Expertise and Workplace Solutions

The new website delivers a modern, feature-rich experience that offers contemporary page layouts that enhance user navigation and overall experience.

The new website delivers a modern, feature-rich experience that offers contemporary page layouts that enhance user navigation and overall experience. In addition, the website will highlight recent awards won by The Pun Group.

Earlier this month, The Pun Group announced that it made the 2024 Best Companies Group's list of the esteemed Best Places to Work SoCal list. The honorees are from a wide array of industries and are companies that have set new standards for creating and developing exceptional work environments.

According to Best Companies Group, The Pun Group was chosen due to the flexibility of its workplace policies combined with the spirit of excellence inherent in its goals to strengthen its capabilities in audit and advisory services, further enhancing a commitment to delivering exceptional client service.

The Pun Group just received another industry honor: It has earned the 2024 Clearly Rated Best of Accounting award for providing remarkable service to their clients. The Pun Group, LLP has 20 verified ratings from their clients earning them 4.9 out of 5 stars for its focus on audit, assurance, and business and tax.

In addition, The Pun Group has been named an IPA 500 firm and an IPA 500 Fastest-Growing firm, based on the 2024 IPA Practice Management Survey. The IPA 500 firms are ranked by U.S. net revenue and are compiled by analyzing 629 responses received this year for IPA's survey. This is IPA's 34th annual ranking of the largest accounting firms in the nation.

For more information and to view the new website, visit: The Pun Group.

About The Pun Group, LLP

The Pun Group, LLP, Certified Public Accountants and Business Advisors, founded in 2012, is a limited liability partnership. The full-service accounting firm is comprised of over sixty professionals on full-time basis who provide auditing, accounting, and advisory services. The firm has offices in Orange County and San Diego, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Phoenix, Arizona. The combination of their hands-on experience and practical knowledge exercised by their audit professionals makes The Pun Group unique in their field. Their technical knowledge and thorough understanding of current regulations and issues—along with The Pun Group's commitment to hard work, integrity, and teamwork on every engagement—enable them to help their clients succeed.

The Pun Group has provided auditing, accounting, and advisory services to numerous industries, including aviation, entertainment and media, manufacturing and distribution, online retail, insurance, governments, and healthcare industries throughout the United States of America. Their combined experience in these industries has made them a versatile trusted business partner with their clients, and they have become well-respected as one of the most socially responsible accounting firms. Team members undertake special studies in financial management, accounting, cost accounting-system analysis, internal audit services, and internal control documentation and testing. By participating in industry associations and activities, The Pun Group is always up to date on the latest industry changes and the impact they will have on your operations.

For more information, please visit https://pungroup.cpa/partners/.

