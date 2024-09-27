Leading Orange County-Based Accounting Firm, The Pun Group, LLP, Named as a Best Place to Work SoCal by Best Companies Group

We pride ourselves on being an inclusive and supportive workplace, always striving for excellence tied to this culture. This recognition feels even more special because our team understands that Best Companies Group performs a thorough and all-encompassing review in order the highlight the best. Post this

The selection process for these winners was thorough, relying significantly on detailed employee surveys. Key factors such as corporate culture, training and development opportunities, salary and benefits, and overall employee satisfaction were crucial in identifying the top workplaces in Southern California.

According to Best Companies Group, The Pun Group was chosen due to the flexibility of its workplace policies combined with the spirit of excellence inherent in its goals to strengthen its capabilities in audit and advisory services, further enhancing a commitment to delivering exceptional client service.

"It is an incredible honor to be chosen as one of SoCal's Best Places to Work in 2024," said Kenneth Pun, Managing Partner at The Pun Group. "We pride ourselves on being an inclusive and supportive workplace, always striving for excellence tied to this culture. This recognition feels even more special because our team understands that Best Companies Group performs a thorough and all-encompassing review in order the highlight the best."

Jaime Raul Zepeda, Executive Vice President of Best Companies Group, praised the outstanding quality of the selected companies. He stated, "Every winner on our list has crafted an exceptional work environment that attracts, retains, and motivates top talent. The 2024 Best Places to Work SoCal list features companies that have shown unwavering commitment to their employees' satisfaction and growth."

Best Companies Group will host a virtual event on September 30, 2024, to honor and celebrate these remarkable workplaces. This event will provide industry-wide recognition of their significant achievements in creating highly valued work environments and will spotlight those excelling in supporting women and millennials in the workplace.

"Congratulations to all winners for their outstanding dedication to fostering excellent workplaces in Southern California," said Zepeda.

To learn more about the program and the winners list for this year's program: https://bestcompaniesgroup.com/best-places-to-work-southern-california/

About Best Companies Group:

Best Companies Group is an independent research and consulting firm that specializes in identifying and recognizing the best places to work all over the world.

About The Pun Group, LLP:

The Pun Group, LLP, Certified Public Accountants and Business Advisors, founded in 2012, is a limited liability partnership. The full-service accounting firm is comprised of over sixty professionals on full-time basis who provide auditing, accounting, and advisory services. The firm has offices in Orange County and San Diego, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Phoenix, Arizona. The combination of their hands-on experience and practical knowledge exercised by their audit professionals makes The Pun Group unique in their field. Their technical knowledge and thorough understanding of current regulations and issues—along with The Pun Group's commitment to hard work, integrity, and teamwork on every engagement—enable them to help their clients succeed.

The Pun Group has provided auditing, accounting, and advisory services to numerous industries, including aviation, entertainment and media, manufacturing and distribution, online retail, insurance, governments, and healthcare industries throughout the United States of America. Their combined experience in these industries has made them a versatile trusted business partner with their clients, and they have become well-respected as one of the most socially responsible accounting firms. Team members undertake special studies in financial management, accounting, cost accounting-system analysis, internal audit services, and internal control documentation and testing. By participating in industry associations and activities, The Pun Group is always up to date on the latest industry changes and the impact they will have on your operations.

For more information, please visit https://pungroup.cpa/partners/.



Media Contact

Frank Tortorici, Marketing Maven Public Relations, Inc., 9088758908, [email protected], www.marketingmaven.com

SOURCE The Pun Group, LLP