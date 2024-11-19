Leading Partner Marketing and PRM Software Provider, Mindmatrix, Wins the Prestigious Channel Vendor Excellence Award

"Our success is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to empowering channel partners and fostering a collaborative, thriving ecosystem," said CEO and Founder, Harbinder Khera. Post this

Mindmatrix was one of 32 technology vendors nominated for this highly competitive award that is compiled and managed annually by the independent research and consulting firm Channelnomics. After an extensive selection process involving over 8,600 votes, Mindmatrix emerged victorious, making the win a remarkable achievement.

Accepting the award on behalf of Mindmatrix, CEO and Founder, Harbinder Khera took the stage to express gratitude, acknowledging the invaluable contributions of the entire Mindmatrix team, the Channel Community, and key supporters, including Rod Baptie - the industry sponsor of the awards, Larry Walsh - the head of the independent market research firm that compiles the awards, and the Channel Focus event team.

"Our success is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to empowering channel partners and fostering a collaborative, thriving ecosystem," said Harbinder Khera. "We dedicate this award to our team and the channel community that continues to inspire our work."

The Channel Vendor Excellence Award not only celebrates Mindmatrix's innovation but also underscores its role in enhancing industry standards. Through consistent delivery of cutting-edge channel management solutions and support, Mindmatrix remains committed to helping channel partners succeed in a complex and ever-changing sales ecosystem.

About Mindmatrix

Since its inception in 1998, Mindmatrix has been focused on helping companies sell more, faster. A pioneer of sales (direct & indirect) and marketing enablement technology, today Mindmatrix is the only company offering a fully unified platform (Bridge ™) that connects and enables sales (direct & indirect), marketing, alliances and partner ecosystems. Through Bridge, Mindmatrix expands sales ecosystem enablement beyond its traditional boundaries to cover not just Sales Ecosystem Enablement, but also Partner Marketing and Multi-vendor Solutions Management. Mindmatrix's PRM Software & Partner Marketing Software platforms are trusted by industry-leading companies.

About Bridge

Bridge, from Mindmatrix, is a unified platform built to engage and enable your channel partners, alliances, and internal teams. Bridge takes the complexity out of sales ecosystem enablement by serving as a single platform with all the capabilities of a PRM Software, Partner Marketing Software and, partner and direct sales enablement software. Bridge drives sales ecosystem enablement beyond its traditional role to cover partner marketing and multi-vendor solutions management as well. Bridge provides a personalized collaboration platform that powers shared marketing, sales, and service experiences. Bridge is the only TRUE Partner Marketing Software with to, through, with and for-partner marketing tools to drive all of your partner marketing programs. With tools that facilitate guided selling, multi-vendor collaboration and easy revenue management, Mindmatrix Bridge is your powerful multi-vendor solutions hub.

