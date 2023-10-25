Leading partner marketing and sales ecosystem enablement service provider, Mindmatrix, introduces personalized videos

Now, with the video personalization, users can personalize the intro and outro of videos. This is especially useful in the channel environment where channel partners can add their personal touch to the marketing and sales videos provided by the vendor's corporate marketing team. Post this

Now, with the video personalization, users can personalize the intro and outro of videos. This is especially useful in the channel environment where channel partners can add their personal touch to the marketing and sales videos provided by the vendor's corporate marketing team. Bridge allows partners to add a personal touch to the videos by editing the first and last frames to include partner logos and contact information. Plus, this is done automatically by the Bridge platform. This new addition to Bridge's already existing powerful asset co-branding capabilities helps channel partners leverage the corporate brand and also build their local brand.

About Mindmatrix

A next-gen PRM and partner marketing software provider, Mindmatrix has been focused on helping companies sell more, faster since its inception in 1998. A pioneer of sales (direct & indirect) and marketing enablement technology, today Mindmatrix is the only company offering a fully unified platform (Bridge ™) that connects and enables sales (direct & indirect), marketing, alliances and partner ecosystems. Through Bridge, Mindmatrix expands sales ecosystem enablement beyond its traditional boundaries to cover not just Sales Ecosystem Enablement, but also Partner Marketing and Multi-vendor Solutions Management.

About Bridge

Bridge, from Mindmatrix, is a unified platform built to engage and enable your channel partners, alliances, and internal teams. Bridge takes the complexity out of sales ecosystem enablement by serving as a single platform with all the capabilities of a PRM Software, Partner Marketing Software and, partner and direct sales enablement software. Bridge drives sales ecosystem enablement beyond its traditional role to cover partner marketing and multi-vendor solutions management as well. Bridge provides a personalized collaboration platform that powers shared marketing, sales, and service experiences. Bridge is the only TRUE Partner Marketing Software with to, through, with and for-partner marketing tools to drive all of your partner marketing programs. With tools that facilitate guided selling, multi-vendor collaboration and easy revenue management, Mindmatrix Bridge is your powerful multi-vendor solutions hub.

Media Contact

Kevin Hospodar, Mindmatrix, 4128608729, [email protected], https://www.mindmatrix.net/

SOURCE Mindmatrix