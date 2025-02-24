Leading Passive Building Conference, PhiusCon, Returns in 2025

"This conference is a crucial platform for advancing the conversation on passive building and resilience. PhiusCon 2025 will inspire a future where sustainable building practices are the norm rather than the exception." - Katrin Klingenberg, Co-Executive Director of Phius. Post this

Kicking off 2025, Phius is celebrating the certification of 500+ projects across North America, totaling over 6.68 million square feet, 6,649 units from 1,400 Phius-certified professionals. This year, PhiusCon returns to the Midwest, where the adoption of passive building standards is increasing. Aligning with this trend, PhiusCon will provide attendees with opportunities to delve deeper into passive building as an affordable housing solution, microgrids, and integrating Phius standards into state policy. Additionally, core Phius training programs, including its Passive Building Foundations Training, will be highlighted as pathways for professionals interested in becoming more involved with the organization.

"We're thrilled to announce the return of PhiusCon in 2025," said Katrin Klingenberg, Co-Executive Director of Phius. "This conference is not just an event, it is a crucial platform for advancing the conversation on passive building and resilience. PhiusCon 2025 will empower us all to create meaningful and tangible change in our communities, inspiring a future where sustainable building practices are the norm rather than the exception."

Companies looking to secure sought-after exhibit spaces, ensuring networking and promotional opportunities with PhiusCon 2025 attendees, can learn more and declare their interest by filling out the online form linked HERE. As an exhibitor, you'll receive on-the-spot purchasing and high-quality leads that far exceed other conferences and events.

Tickets and speaker calls for presentations will be announced this summer.

For more information, please visit www.phius.org/conferences.

High-res conference images HERE. Please credit Phius.

