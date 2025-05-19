Leading PC Manufacturer HYTE Announces X50 And X50 Air Modern Performance Case For Summer 2025 Launch

Latest PC Chassis Balances Form and Function Delivered through a Disciplined Multi-Dimensional Design with Flagship Capabilities, Feature Sets, and Highly Accessible Pricing

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HYTE, a leading manufacturer of cutting-edge PC components and peripherals, revealed the X50 and X50 Air, all-new PC cases with prosumer-grade engineering that delivers unobstructed airflow, incredible durability, future-proof component compatibility, and thoughtful design for superior build experiences. Both cases are expected to launch in Summer 2025. To learn more, please visit: https://hyte.co/computex25-pr

"At HYTE, we don't want to get too comfortable. While everyone loves our Y-series of cases, it is important we continue experimenting on our core component designs to achieve further innovation that will trickle down to the PC community," said Rob Teller, Product Director at HYTE. "Our new X50 and X50 Air chassis represent HYTE's goals of reimagining the modern PC with innovative design, function, and experiences at competitive prices, and we are eager to see how our community embraces this new case."

MODERN PERFORMANCE CASE

HYTE's new X50 cases redefine traditional PC chassis with a fully rounded design that opens several performance optimizations. These include a Full-Coverage Micro-Mesh front and side panel for low-pressure and low-resistance air intake, HYTE's patent-pending Louvered Blade Ventilation that reduces exhaust impedance and reinforces case rigidity, and a structural top-mounted PSU canopy for hassle-free cable management, which also lets the PSU act as an exhaust fan to remove hot air. In addition to Cold-Floor Cooling that keeps any GPU cool with up to 3x 120mm extra-thick fans, the X50 and X50 Air also features massive 360mm radiator support on adjustable front and side, with a total capacity of up-to-10 fans in a compact mid-tower profile.

STRENGTH SHAPED BY DESIGN

The X50 and X50 Air balance form and function with a disciplined multi-dimensional design that seamlessly blends premium materials with exquisite craftsmanship. The X50 is equipped with a sweeping curved and Shatter-Proof(ish) 4mm-thick Laminated Acoustic Glass panel for maximum visibility into the PC that significantly enhances passive noise damping. For those who prefer the X50 Air, the glass panel is replaced with a curved Full-Coverage Micro-Mesh panel that further enhances the case's airflow capabilities.

In addition to using 1 mm-thick steel that offers enhanced chassis strength and durability, the X50 cases are HYTE's cleanest and most cohesive design as it was manufactured with an Automative Grade Tooling with 4x tighter tolerances than with industry-standard cases to achieve the rounded compound curves. While the X50 Air only comes in Snow White and Pitch Black colorways, the standard X50 will be available across a rainbow of colorways, including Snow White, Pitch Black, Cherry, Taro Milk, Strawberry Milk, and Matcha Milk colorways.

A SUPERIOR BUILD EXPERIENCE

The X50 and X50 Air cases' rounded design contributes to the ease of any PC build without being harsh on a builder's hands. The tool-less front and side panels also contribute how easy it is to build, upgrade, maintain, and move the case around. In addition to covertly routed cable-routing channels for cable management, the spacious and clutter-free interior provides ample room to build inside the case with no obstructions. Both cases are equipped with modular multi-stage front radiator brackets for AIO compatibility and aesthetic tuning for RGB fans.

The X50 and X50 Air will be on display in the HYTE Suite at Computex 2025. Fans can visit HYTE.com and click "Notify Me" to be informed on when the X50 and X50 Air will become available for purchase.

PRICING & AVAILABILITY

The X50 Modern Performance Case will be available for purchase at $149.99 MSRP + VAT / Tariff, and is expected to launch in Summer 2025.

The X50 Air Modern Performance Case will be available for purchase at $119.99 MSRP + VAT / Tariff, and is expected to launch in Summer 2025.

ABOUT HYTE

HYTE is a lifestyle-centered brand focused on enhancing play with its fresh and innovative PC components and accessories. Designed to fuel passions in gaming, music, the arts and entertainment, all HYTE products are rigorously researched and tested before they are brought to fruition. HYTE, as a company and its products, are inspired by the needs and behaviors of its community and the many ways people play. HYTE is committed to designing products to help people experience play throughout their lifestyle, no matter what that may be. To learn more, please visit: http://www.hyte.com

