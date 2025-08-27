Leading PEO, INFINITI HR, Announces John Littler as National Director of Strategic Partnerships

New role focuses on advisor-led growth—equipping accountants and fractional CFOs to bring INFINITI HR's scalable PEO solutions to businesses nationwide.

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading national professional employer organization (PEO), INFINITI HR, announces John Littler as the national director of strategic partnerships. In this role, Littler will lead INFINITI HR's national strategy to build and deepen partnerships with accountants and fractional CFOs. By equipping these trusted advisors with resources to better serve their clients, he will drive scalable growth, expand market reach, and further position INFINITI HR as the preferred PEO partner for small, mid-sized, and large businesses nationwide.

As the national director of strategic partnerships, Littler will report directly to the CEO, Scott Smrkovski. He brings 30+ years establishing disciplined, results-driven sales cultures that embrace change and fuel sustainable revenue growth. He is adept at providing customized HR strategies that enhance compliance, improve employee retention, and drive strategic growth. He is passionate about helping companies streamline and consolidate their payroll, HR, and employee benefits through innovative outsourcing solutions—saving time, reducing costs, and improving workforce management across industries.

"John is an accomplished sales and thought leader with a strong track record of building and leading high-performing teams that exceed expectations," INFINITI HR CEO Scott Smrkovski said. "With deep experience in both complex selling cycles and streamlined transactional sales, he is a cross-functional collaborator that brings a powerful combination of leadership, business acumen, and technical expertise to our organization."

John's role as national director of strategic partnerships enables INFINITI HR to build referral-driven growth, strengthen market credibility, and create scalable pathways into the advisor ecosystems.

John is known for his integrity, energy, and ability to inspire excellence in every team he leads. For INFINITI HR, he will play a key role in cross-functional collaboration across sales, marketing, product, and operations. As both a connector and an executor, John strengthens internal workflows and communication, ensuring seamless client onboarding and efficient service delivery. He has a bachelor's degree from Seton Hall University. He currently resides in Naples, Florida.

INFINITI HR is a leading professional employer organization (PEO) and is a nationally recognized HR outsourcing company that provides customized HR solutions, payroll, risk management, and benefits administration to businesses nationwide. As an IRS-certified PEO, INFINITI HR empowers companies to optimize their human capital while reducing costs and ensuring compliance with federal and state regulations.

Sarah Frye, INFINITI HR, 1 5135201958, [email protected]

