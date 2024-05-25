Leading PEO, INFINITI HR, Attending PrismHR LIVE 2024 in Nashville

INFINITI HR at PrismHR LIVE 2024

BURTONSVILLE, Md., May 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INFINITI HR, a leading provider of human resources and business process outsourcing solutions, is excited to announce its participation in PrismHR LIVE 2024, the premier event for HR professionals taking place June 2-4, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. INFINITI HR will have a prominent presence at the conference that is expected to draw more than 5,000 attendees this year.

Attending on behalf of INFINITI HR are Vice President of Benefits Dawn Cloin, Implementation Manager Jennifer Hardesty, Information Solutions Manager Kim Lathrop, System Analyst Maria Villan, and Senior Business Analyst, Risk Management Jerrica Enriquez. These successful female leaders and subject matter experts will represent the key facets of INFINITI HR's business from HR, benefits, and recruiting to operations and technology.

The theme for PrismHR LIVE 2024 is "Driving HR Excellence Through Innovation," which aligns perfectly with INFINITI HR's commitment to leveraging the latest advancements in HR tech to drive transformation and growth. The INFINITI HR team will be onsite to showcase the company's newest offerings, including advanced analytics capabilities and an integrated HRIS-payroll platform.

Peers and industry experts from HiringThing, Norton, Omega Benefit Strategies, ClearCo, Crimcheck, Guardian and Nettime Solutions will share how they solve some of today's biggest challenges for PEOs and ASOs. The learning opportunities are huge and attendees will get access to all the materials and recordings of every single session; 50+ hours of education at their fingertips.

"This conference provides an invaluable opportunity to share our latest innovations and best practices as a leading PEO that help teams work smarter, access meaningful data, and drive greater impact for their organizations," Cloin said.

With cutting-edge solutions and thought leadership to share, INFINITI HR is poised to make a strong showing at PrismHR LIVE 2024. Attendees who are interested in connecting with their peers and discovering innovative solutions to pressing HR challenges are encouraged to stop by the INFINITI HR booth or set up a meeting by contacting [email protected].

For more information, visit the conference website.

[email protected]

