Leading Pharmaceutical Decision Support Firm Lifescience Dynamics Appoints Vice-President

"Navin's leadership will be critical in ensuring we continue to deliver innovative and optimal solutions that meet the needs of our customers in this dynamic environment and challenging times." said Lifescience Dynamics President and Founder Rafaat Rahmani.

During his 13-year tenure at GSK, Joshi demonstrated exceptional leadership in pricing, market access, and customer solutions. He spearheaded initiatives across Europe, Emerging Markets, Greater China, and Intercontinental Regions, developing strategic pricing models and market access capabilities that delivered significant health investment propositions.

"The pharmaceutical landscape is evolving rapidly, with technology and AI driving unprecedented changes," said Joshi. "I am excited to join Lifescience Dynamics and look forward to collaborating with our clients to navigate the complexities of modern healthcare systems, from understanding regulatory & reimbursement shifts to bringing innovative products to global markets."

Prior to his role at GSK, Joshi spent over a decade at MSD/Merck, where he led the payer division, providing strategic solutions to the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK. His work included developing market access strategies at national, regional, and local levels, and managing a team of healthcare and customer marketing managers.

Joshi's career began as a senior clinical pharmacist in London hospitals, providing him with a solid foundation in healthcare.

About Lifescience Dynamics

Winner of the prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise (2016) and The King's Award for Enterprise in (2023); Lifescience Dynamics is a decision support firm providing the world's top 25 largest life sciences companies (pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostics, and medical devices) with strategic insight and foresight to improve decision making. Lifescience Dynamics works across five practice areas: Market Research, Competitive Intelligence, Market Access, Strategic Advisory, and Real-World Evidence. Founded in 2004, the company's headquarters are in London, with an office in Toronto and virtual offices in Boston, New York, San Francisco, and Vancouver. Learn more at Lifescience Dynamics.

