Leading Privacy and Data Security Group Led by Partners Boris Segalis and Kaylee Cox Bankston Join Morrison Foerster

Premier privacy and cyber group's arrival further deepens and strengthens MoFo's market-leading Privacy + Data Security practice and further cements its position as a go-to global firm for complex privacy and cybersecurity matters

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morrison Foerster, a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce the arrivals of Boris Segalis and Kaylee Cox Bankston as partners in the firm's market-leading Global Privacy + Data Security Group, which is comprised of more than 60 lawyers across the United States, Europe, and Asia. Segalis and Cox Bankston join MoFo from another leading global firm and bring 30 years of combined experience and a prominent data privacy and cybersecurity practice to the firm. Joining Segalis and Cox Bankston is a group of three attorneys, including an of counsel and two associates who will be based in New York and Washington, D.C.

Segalis, who is based in the firm's New York office, helped lead and build the current privacy and data security practice at his previous firm. Segalis regularly advises clients on the development and implementation of cutting-edge data-driven products and services, compliance with global privacy and cybersecurity requirements, and U.S. and foreign privacy and cybersecurity regulatory investigations.

"Boris is a well-known, skilled lawyer with a strong presence in the privacy space. His extensive experience advising tech, life sciences and fintech clients aligns well with MoFo's focus in these industries, building on our market-leading team's existing strengths and adding to other priority areas, such as M&A, emerging companies, and private equity, which will be invaluable to our clients as privacy and data security issues continue to be top of mind, particularly amid the increased use of artificial intelligence (AI) and the rise of digital regulation globally," said Miriam Wugmeister, Co-Chair of Morrison Foerster's Global Privacy + Data Security Group.

Cox Bankston, who is based in the firm's Washington, D.C. office, specializes in complex cybersecurity matters and helped spearhead and develop the cybersecurity practice at her prior firm. She counsels clients on various cyber issues, including cybersecurity investigations and incident response preparedness, corporate governance and risk management, public disclosures and strategic communications, regulatory investigations, litigation, and development of corporate security programs.

"Complementary to Boris' experience in strategic advice and corporate support, Kaylee brings significant cybersecurity and breach response experience to MoFo, representing clients globally with their complex cybersecurity matters, including cyber-attacks and security breach investigations, cyber litigation, and other emerging industry issues, such as the new U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission cybersecurity rules and AI matters, adding significant strength to our top-tier privacy and data security team," added Wugmeister.

Segalis counsels clients ranging from emerging to late-stage to public companies across industries, including technology, data brokerage, AI, financial services and fintech, crypto, life sciences, consumer services, e-commerce, adtech, media, and others. He also advises on strategic privacy and cybersecurity aspects of customer engagement and corporate transactions, including in the context of venture, private equity, public M&A, and bankruptcy. Segalis also regularly defends companies in federal, state, and foreign privacy and cybersecurity investigations.

Cox Bankston advises clients across a wide range of industries on cybersecurity risk management, as well as compliance with U.S. state and federal and international data protection laws and regulations. She has substantial experience leading clients in investigations of sophisticated cyber-attacks and representing clients in cybersecurity and privacy matters before U.S. state and federal and international regulators. She counsels on cybersecurity and privacy legislative and regulatory developments to address new and emerging U.S. and international requirements and advises clients on cybersecurity information and intelligence sharing and related national security matters. She also advises executives and Boards of Directors on cybersecurity corporate governance and risk management and on the development of security and privacy programs. In addition, Cox Bankston counsels clients on incident response and preparedness, including developing and leading cybersecurity simulations and tabletop exercises, preparing clients for security assessments and audits, and advising on post-assessment implementation and risk-mitigation strategies. She also advises on privacy and security diligence matters in connection with corporate transactions.

"MoFo is a global technology industry leader, which provides a great fit for our clients and aligns well with my focus in the tech, life sciences, and fintech sectors," said Segalis. "I look forward to growing our practice while offering our clients a one-stop shop for their complex privacy and cybersecurity needs on MoFo's standout platform."

Cox Bankston added, "MoFo's privacy and data security practice is highly synergistic with mine, and I am thrilled at the opportunity to work with my new esteemed colleagues across the firm's global offices, several of whom are foremost experts in data breach work, to help our clients navigate the ever-evolving cybersecurity regulatory environment and the many challenges that follow a cybersecurity crisis."

For seven consecutive years, Segalis has been individually recognized by Chambers USA in the Privacy & Data Security category and is recognized in Chambers Global for Privacy & Data Security – USA. He was also recognized by Legal 500 as a leading lawyer in Cyber law (including data privacy and data protection). Cox Bankston was recognized by the Legal 500 US for her work in Cyber law (including data privacy and data protection) in 2023. Segalis and Cox Bankston are both Certified Information Privacy Professionals (CIPP/US) through the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), where Segalis previously served as co-chair of NYC IAPP KnowledgeNet and served on the IAPP's Research Board. Segalis is an adjunct professor at Vanderbilt University School of Law, where he co-teaches a class on the law of data as an asset. He is the current chair of the UJA Cybersecurity & Data Privacy Group. Cox Bankston is an adjunct professor at Georgetown University Law Center where she teaches a cybersecurity course. She previously served on the Center for a New American Security, Technology Policy Lab Working Group for Data Privacy, and the Bar Association of the District of Columbia Board of Directors and National Security Steering Committee.

Segalis earned his B.S. in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Tech, and his J.D. from New York University School of Law. He is admitted to practice in New York. Cox Bankston earned her B.A. cum laude from the University of Arkansas, her J.D. magna cum laude from the University of Miami School of Law, and her LLM in National Security Law, with distinction, from Georgetown University Law Center. Cox Bankston is admitted to practice in the District of Columbia and New York.

