Leading Product Development and Food Safety SaaS Company, Trustwell, Launches New Website

Stephen Bruce, CEO of Trustwell, expressed his enthusiasm about the website stating, "This website launch represents a coming together of all of our product lines across FoodLogiQ and Genesis, and displays our commitment to innovation that extends beyond our products into every aspect of our customer interactions. With the combined Genesis and FoodLogiQ product suites, alongside our white-glove services, Trustwell offers our customers the tools they need to solve critical issues faced by food and supplement companies of all sizes – across the supply chain, from recipes to recalls. Our new website is a testament to how our Trustwell Connect platform will not only provide solutions effectively, but also why Trustwell has become a valuable thought leader to industry professionals seeking to remain 'always ahead' of food technology, formulation, and safety."

The newly launched website is a reflection of the company's dedication to delivering unparalleled value to its clients, as well as fully combining the value of its product lines, Genesis and FoodLogiQ, following the merger and rebranding, and advances their mission to change the food industry.

Key Features of the New Website:

Intuitive User Experience: The newly designed website boasts a user-centric design, making it effortless for visitors to navigate through the website. With a clear and intuitive layout, users can quickly access vital information about Trustwell's suite of SaaS solutions and understand how these solutions revolutionize both the food and supplement industries.



Comprehensive Solution Overviews: Trustwell.com provides comprehensive and detailed information about the range of SaaS products offered, industries that can benefit from these solutions, and specific use cases. From supply chain management to product formulation and labeling to quality control and compliance monitoring, visitors can gain in-depth insights into how Trustwell's solutions address critical challenges faced by the food industry.



Client Success Stories: The website showcases real-world success stories from Trustwell's satisfied clients. By highlighting the tangible benefits and improvements that businesses have experienced through Trustwell's solutions of Genesis and FoodLogiQ, prospective clients can gain a clear understanding of the company's impact and credibility within the industry.





Training and Services Offerings: With over 100 years of combined industry regulatory knowledge amongst its staff, Trustwell.com combines the services and offerings of the former ESHA and FoodLogiQ training and regulatory consulting teams, which include FSMA 204 professional services, product label consulting, and project outsourcing. Customers and prospective clients alike can review offerings and easily sign up for upcoming classroom training, and regulatory seminars, or schedule custom private sessions with our regulatory experts.





ESHA FSMA Educational Resources: Trustwell.com serves as a valuable resource hub for industry professionals, combining blog posts from the former blogs of ESHA and FoodLogiQ , as well as the latest episodes from Trustwell's Podcast, Transparency Talk , eBooks, infographics , and more. Visitors can deepen their knowledge of food industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies through Trustwell's thought leadership content.





Transparency Talk infographics Support Resources: The website features improved communication channels, allowing customers to easily navigate to their respective product login pages, or submit a support request through appropriate channels. Additionally, responsive customer support and contact services ensure that inquiries are promptly addressed, fostering trust and transparency.





Commitment to Accessibility and Mobile Responsiveness: Recognizing the importance of accessibility for all users across devices, the new website is fully responsive, ensuring a seamless browsing experience for users on smartphones, tablets, and desktop computers, as well as those utilizing assistive browsing technology.

Trustwell invites visitors to explore the new website at http://www.trustwell.com and discover how its advanced food safety and supply chain management solutions are reshaping the landscape of the food and supplement industries.

About Trustwell

Trustwell is on a mission to change the food industry. Combining FoodLogiQ's supply chain management software with Genesis' nutritional analysis and label development solution, the Trustwell Connect platform creates the food industry's only software platform connecting product development and regulatory-compliant labeling into supplier compliance, enhanced traceability, and automated recall management. From food and supplement manufacturers to retail grocers and restaurant chains, food companies around the world use Trustwell software as their trusted source for compliance and quality solutions in the food industry. For more information, visit http://www.trustwell.com.

Media Contact

Stephanie Ulrich, Trustwell, 503-585-6242, [email protected] , https://www.trustwell.com/

