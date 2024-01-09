Leading Provider of Advanced and Modern Dentistry, Dental Care Acworth, Announces the Launch of their New Membership Plan

Families in the Acworth, Georgia, area trust Dr. Brian Mitchell and Dr. Kimi Patel for superior, individualized attention to receive the highest level of oral health care possible.

ACWORTH, Ga., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental Care Acworth is a modern, state-of-the-art clinic providing a warm environment for patients to receive the ultimate dentistry to repair, restore or maintain their smiles. Designed to provide affordable dental care for the entire family, the new, comprehensive Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan, launched in partnership with Subscibilii -http://www.subscribili.com, offers a range of services and discounts. The Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan offers patients the opportunity to receive affordable, inclusive care and includes several services, such as exams and routine cleanings, which are completely covered. In addition, there is no annual maximum, allowing patients to start using their subscription plan right away and enjoy unlimited savings on all eligible procedures. With the Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan, patients can save up to 25% on services that are not included for free. Also, adding dependents to the Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan is easy, and they will receive a discounted rate for their subscription. Patients can choose between monthly or annual billing options, making it convenient for them to manage their dental expenses. The Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan offers three different options to cater to the specific needs of each individual: