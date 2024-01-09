Leading Provider of Advanced and Modern Dentistry, Dental Care Acworth, Announces the Launch of their New Membership Plan

Families in the Acworth, Georgia, area trust Dr. Brian Mitchell and Dr. Kimi Patel for superior, individualized attention to receive the highest level of oral health care possible.
ACWORTH, Ga., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dental Care Acworth is a modern, state-of-the-art clinic providing a warm environment for patients to receive the ultimate dentistry to repair, restore or maintain their smiles. Designed to provide affordable dental care for the entire family, the new, comprehensive Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan, launched in partnership with Subscibilii -http://www.subscribili.com, offers a range of services and discounts. The Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan offers patients the opportunity to receive affordable, inclusive care and includes several services, such as exams and routine cleanings, which are completely covered. In addition, there is no annual maximum, allowing patients to start using their subscription plan right away and enjoy unlimited savings on all eligible procedures. With the Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan, patients can save up to 25% on services that are not included for free. Also, adding dependents to the Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan is easy, and they will receive a discounted rate for their subscription. Patients can choose between monthly or annual billing options, making it convenient for them to manage their dental expenses. The Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan offers three different options to cater to the specific needs of each individual:
- Blueprint Adult - $30/month* $325/annually
- Regular Exam x 2
- Adult Cleaning x 2
- Unlimited Full Mouth X-Rays
- Unlimited Emergency Exam
- Fluoride Treatments x 2
2. Blueprint Child - $25/month* $250/annually
- Regular Exam x 2
- Child Cleaning x 2
- Unlimited Full Mouth X-Rays
- Unlimited Emergency Exam
- Fluoride Treatments x 2
3. Blueprint Perio - $70/month* $699/annually
- Regular Exam x 2
- Periodontal Maintenance x 3
- Unlimited Full Mouth X-Rays
- Unlimited Emergency Exam
- Fluoride Treatments x 3
- Gingival Irrigation - Per Quad x 3
*Please note that a $50 activation fee is charged upon signup for Blueprint Child, while a $80 activation fee is charged upon signup for Blueprint Adult and Blueprint Perio.
"With our new Blueprint Smiles Membership Plan, we aim to make dental care accessible and affordable for everyone," says Dr. Brian Mitchell.
More about Dental Care Acworth:
Everyone can enjoy the benefit of a gorgeous, healthy smile when they join the dental family at Dental Care Acworth. They offer general and preventive dentistry to protect the health of teeth and gums, as well as many specialized dental services. From clear aligners and cosmetic dental treatments to dental implants and complete tooth restorations, almost everything patients need to improve the health and look of their smiles is available at Dental Care Acworth. The clinic accepts most dental insurance plans and has easy payment options available to ensure patients can receive the dental treatments and procedures they need when they need them. For more information about Dental Care Acworth or to schedule an appointment, please visit http://www.dentistinacworth.com or call (678) 888-1554.
