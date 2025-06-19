Leading Psychiatric Practice Expands Access to Quality Mental Healthcare with Immediate Openings for New Patients

Affiliated Medical Group (AMG), a premier private psychiatric practice serving patients in North Carolina and Florida, is reintroducing its comprehensive telemedicine mental health services to communities seeking accessible, individualized psychiatric care.

WILMINGTON, N.C., June 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Affiliated Medical Group (AMG), a premier private psychiatric practice serving patients in North Carolina and Florida, is reintroducing its comprehensive telemedicine mental health services to communities seeking accessible, individualized psychiatric care.

With immediate openings for new patients and a passionate commitment to serving diverse populations, AMG continues to break down barriers to quality mental healthcare.

Founded by Dr. David Ahlberg in 2006, AMG has built a reputation for delivering quality care through their telemedicine-only model, serving patients of all ages with a wide range of psychiatric conditions, including: ADHD; Anxiety; Depression; PTSD; Bipolar Disorders; and Schizophrenia.

AMG takes particular pride in their outreach and specialized services for cancer patients, military veterans, and the LGBTQ+ community. The practice's commitment to quality and community ensures that patients from all backgrounds receive culturally competent, compassionate care.

"People often talk about work-life balance, but we don't consider it work — we love what we do," said the AMG team. "Our passion for making mental healthcare accessible to people of all walks of life drives everything we do."

Immediate Availability

With immediate openings for new patients across their North Carolina (including Wilmington area) and Florida (Pensacola and Miami) service regions, AMG is ready to provide prompt access to psychiatric care when patients need it most. Unlike many psychiatric practices, AMG requires no referral for appointments and offers extended hours from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on weekdays and Saturday availability to accommodate busy schedules.

Meet the AMG Clinical Team

David Ahlberg, M.D., ABAM - The founder and lead psychiatrist of AMG, who has been serving eastern North Carolina communities since 2006. His vision of accessible, individualized psychiatric care has guided AMG's growth from a single practice to a multi-state telemedicine provider. Dr. Ahlberg enjoys caring for his patients and believes that comprehensive quality medical care is of the utmost importance; therefore, Dr. Ahlberg works closely with other area providers for enhanced services.

Debra Livingston-Green, PMHNP-BC - A board-certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner who brings extensive clinical experience in treating diverse patient populations with specialized expertise in comprehensive psychiatric evaluations and medication management.

Jessica Burke, MSN, APRN, PMHNP-BC - A board-certified psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner with experience treating patients of all ages in diverse settings, from hospitals to outpatient clinics. She specializes in the treatment of Anxiety Disorders, Mood Disorders, Schizophrenia, and PTSD.

About Affiliated Medical Group, PLLC

Affiliated Medical Group is a private psychiatric practice providing comprehensive telemedicine mental health services across North Carolina and Florida. Since 2006, AMG has specialized in treating patients of all ages with psychiatric conditions, including ADHD, Anxiety, Depression, PTSD, Sleep Disturbances, Bipolar Disorders, and Schizoaffective mood disorders. The practice is committed to providing individualized treatment plans and ensuring every patient encounter is peaceful, welcoming, and comfortable.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit https://www.affiliatedmedicalgroup.com or call 910-939-0724.

Media Contact

Dr. Katherine Ahlberg, Affiliated Medical Group, 1 (910) 939-0724, [email protected], affiliatedmedicalgroup.com

