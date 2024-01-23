Leading Real Estate Lawyer Marc Lazar Joins Greenberg Traurig in Boston

"Marc is an exceptional lawyer whose arrival supports the firm's mission to provide clients with the very best real estate legal offerings while also demonstrating our continued ability to attract senior-level legal talent who share our vision and culture," Greenberg Traurig CEO Brian L. Duffy said. Post this

"Marc is an exceptional lawyer whose arrival supports the firm's mission to provide clients with the very best real estate legal offerings while also demonstrating our continued ability to attract senior-level legal talent who share our vision and culture," Greenberg Traurig Chief Executive Officer Brian L. Duffy said.

Lazar's clients range from global hedge funds and real estate investment trusts to startups. His major representations have included a $685 million recapitalization of a portfolio of multifamily residential properties in the San Francisco Bay area, a development joint venture for a $1.5 billion mixed-use project in Atlanta, and a $520 million construction loan for a 600,000-sq.-ft. Class A office tower in Bellevue, Washington.

"Boston is an important market, and Marc's arrival enables us to further strengthen our practice with senior-level legal talent. He brings an extensive institutional background and clientele to the firm at a time when we are strategically expanding our worldwide footprint and capabilities," Real Estate Practice Co-Chair Michael J. Baum said. "Many of us have known Marc professionally for years, and he is a perfect fit for the firm's collaborative culture and commitment to excellence in client service."

Prior to Goodwin, Lazar was a partner at Ropes & Gray where he co-led the firm's real estate investments and transactions group.

"I was attracted to Greenberg Traurig by its global platform and broad practice range, which includes one of the world's premier real estate legal teams," Lazar said. "I look forward to working with my new colleagues to deliver excellent client service and help grow the team's practice in Boston and beyond."

"Marc's high-end real estate practice is the latest strategic addition to Greenberg Traurig's Boston office, which has seen significant growth in the last few years," Greenberg Traurig Boston Co-Managing Shareholders Terence P. McCourt and David J. Dykeman said. "With more than 85 attorneys in 15 practice areas, including real estate, the Boston office provides a wide range of legal services across numerous industries and markets."

Lazar earned his J.D. from Cornell Law School and a B.A. from Brandeis University. He is admitted to practice law in Massachusetts and New York.

