Leading reasons to install solar on California's Central Coast

Abundant sunshine—With an average of 285 days of sunshine every year, the conditions are ideal for generating solar power. - Solar systems on the Central Coast produce energy efficiently, even in winter.

Saving is on everyone's minds, and solar installations in San Luis Obispo County are a big incentive for saving. California electricity rates are among the highest in the nation. Installing solar offsets most or all of the electricity usage, reducing monthly energy costs and reducing exposure to future rate hikes.

Less reliance on public utilities and fossil fuels, which is especially important during power outages or emergencies. When paired with battery storage, solar systems can keep the lights on and appliances running.

Local communities and governments are long-time champions of environmental responsibility. Green building initiatives and sustainability goals encourage renewable energy.

Homes with solar sell for about 6.9% more than homes without.

Solar installation stimulates the local economy. Every new solar project contributes to job growth and overall economic value. Electricraft is a leading solar installation provider for the San Luis Obispo County.

Solar energy is the leading technology on the path to net zero because it produces zero emissions once installed. Green energy experts claim that each residential solar system eliminates as much as four tons of carbon emissions annually.

Solar systems last 25 to 30 years, and require minimal maintenance other than cleaning and performance checks.

There are plenty of great options for solar installation, but there is more to an installation project than just setting up the panels. The phases of an installation process require skill, certifications, and licenses in a number of areas, including electrical engineering, electrical wiring. This is where the experts from Electricraft bring the highest value to solar installation in San Luis Obispo County. Those phases include:

Site visits to determine the best placement for the solar panels and evaluate electrical systems.

Creating design plans, selecting the best panels for the job, and obtaining permits.

Installation and inspections.

Making sure you know how to operate the system.

As far as Electricraft is concerned, the job doesn't end there. The support team makes sure you understand the maintenance schedule and all of the warranties that come with the new system and their work.

Before packing up and moving on to the next project, Electricraft makes sure your system is operating trouble-free to your satisfaction and that you know how to operate it.

Electricraft, Inc.

200 Suburban Rd., Suite A

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

(805) 544-8224

