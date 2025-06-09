Leading Retailers Tap the Persuasive Power of Social Proof with Taggstar

Real-time messaging helps customers convert, because they can see that a product is popular, it's trending, it's selling fast. Timed perfectly in the buying journey, these messages provide shoppers with the validation they need—boosting immediate sales and supporting long-term growth. Post this

Fabletics is part of a growing community of leading brands and retailers that has turned to Taggstar to elevate the digital shopping experience with conversion messages that are authentic, relevant, and real-time. Taggstar clients include Steve Madden, Uncommon Goods, GoPro, Living Spaces, Lulus, Radley, Charles Tyrwhitt, Marks & Spencer, and many more.

A Conversion Messaging Platform

Taggstar leverages real-time data and AI to deliver authentic, impactful and relevant messaging across the digital shopping journey, at the right time, resulting in proven and significant conversion uplifts within weeks.

Social Proof: Supercharge product decisioning by using the wisdom of the crowd to give shoppers the confidence to buy. Relevant and quantifiable social proof messages such as "57 people are looking at this now", "Trending - last purchased 3 mins ago", or #1 Bestseller in shoes" are fully customizable and can be integrated with third-party technologies such as review messaging, combining two proven conversion optimization solutions.

Attribute Messaging: Capture shoppers' attention and keep them on-site longer by highlighting key information that is often hidden below the fold, such as Cruelty Free, Waterproof, or Hydrating. AI-powered messages can be created using any attributes in a retailer's product data feed: features, benefits, overstock, materials, collections, etc. Combined with social proof, attribute messages help shoppers spot product info that's important to them, while encouraging them to buy with the power of social proof further increasing conversion.

Dynamic Badging: Automate product badging and deliver promotions and offers that emphasize low stock, price drops, new items, sales, exclusives, and more. Taggstar automatically displays relevant badges for the retailer on any products that meet the merchandising rules, freeing up manual resources and increasing effectiveness.

Taggstar also unveiled key AI innovations to continue to boost conversion rates for eCommerce. This includes AI optimization to deliver the right message, or combination of messages, at the right time in the customer buying journey. In addition, Taggstar is introducing its new AI Merchandising Copilot that automatically suggests important product attributes as potential messages with little to no effort from users.

"Real-time messaging helps customers convert, because they can see that a product is popular, it's trending, it's selling fast," said Marjorie Leonidas, CEO of Taggstar. "Timed perfectly in the buying journey, these messages provide shoppers with the validation they need—boosting immediate sales and supporting long-term growth."

Join Taggstar at CommerceNext 2025

The CommerceNext 2025 conference takes place from June 24-26 at the New York Hilton Midtown. Attendees can visit Taggstar at Kiosk #339 for more information and hands on demos. Taggstar will host a Social & Social Selling Roundtable discussion on Tuesday, June 24 at 11:20 am, sharing practical tips to boost ecommerce conversion. Taggstar CRO, Pete Buckley will also present at a tactical session, Optimizing Search & Discovery with AI on Wed, June 25 at 3:35 pm.

About Taggstar

Taggstar is market and technology leader in conversion messaging that enables retailers and brands to deliver more dynamic and engaging shopping experiences, build customer trust and increase online sales. The Taggstar platform anonymously aggregates shopper behavior and surfaces authentic, relevant and real-time messages that highlight trends, views, price drops, urgency, essential product information, inventory availability and more. A growing community of retail innovators including: Fabletics, GoPro, Charles Tyrwhitt, Living Spaces, Lulus, Uncommon Goods, Steve Madden, Marks & Spencer, SportsShoes.com and more trust Taggstar to deliver the right message at the right time in the customer buying journey to continuously optimize conversion. For more information, visit www.taggstar.com.

