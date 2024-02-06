Leading Sales Ecosystem Enablement, Next-Gen PRM & Partner Marketing Solution Provider, Mindmatrix, Introduces Product, Partner & Solution Locators

By integrating Bridge's partner, product, partner and solution locator into their e-commerce platform or website, companies can connect their end customer to the right seller (a partner from their channel network), the right product or solution, almost instantly. Post this

Keywords

Location

Partner type & tier

Specialization & vertical of partner

Solution interest of customer

The search results can also be sorted based on partner/product ranking, best match, availability, location, distance, etc. The search results are displayed in a tile format and include key information about each search result such as the logo, short description, specialization, awards won, customer reviews, etc. By clicking on a particular result, the prospect will be directed to the dedicated page of that partner/product/solution, where they get access to more detailed information. The dedicated pages feature ratings and reviews given to the partners/products/solutions by other customers, aiding in final decision-making. Prospects can create a list of favorite partners, products or solutions and share it with others. They can also interact with the partners listed in the partner locator via email.

Bridge's partner, product and solution locator comes with multilingual localization features, meaning if the partner website page is viewed in a foreign language, the data displayed by the partner locator is also automatically translated to that language, allowing customers to search for partners and filter the results in their preferred language.

The partner, product and solution locator is mobile compatible, meaning that, it can be accessed through their internet-enabled smartphones or tablets as well.

Bridge partner locator is easy-to-use and set up from the partner's perspective as well. Partners can easily configure their own profiles in the partner locator by adding information such as:

Logos

Contact information

Detailed and brief description of the products/services offered

The partner profiles in the partner locator can be linked to co-branded microsites, landing pages, social media profiles of the partners, etc., Partners can further strengthen their profiles in the partner locator by sharing sales and marketing assets such as brochures, product spec documents, videos, sales presentations, etc.,

The locators integrate with Salesforce PRM and many other CRMs to allow creation and sharing of leads with the relevant partners.

Vendors can review and approve partner profile information before it goes live on the locator where prospective buyers can see it. The locators also provide the opportunity for vendors to capture and share lead information with the right partner enhancing the chances of lead closure. The locators have strong reporting and analytics features tied to them. Vendors can track prospect actions on the locator module and consequently, all leads generated from the partner locator page for channel partners, thus using that data as a KPI to identify popular partners/product or solution offerings. Examples include:

The location most searched for when looking for partners

The product/solution that is most popular (searched for)

The partner with the best ratings/the most popular partner (most click-throughs to partner profiles/pages)

Deals closed/won for each partner/product/solution segment, etc.

Vendors can customize the look and feel of the locator to match that of their website, including branding, header and footer, font and other formatting elements.

The locators have two interfaces--internal and external. While the external interface is what the end customers will see, the internal interface is for vendors and partners only. This interface displays partner, product and solution data that is not visible to end customers and prospects. The reporting and analytics module is a part of the internal interface.

"I'm really excited to announce the launch of our partner, product, and solution locators. It is not just a feature, but a next-generation marketplace that connects all the participants and products of a sales ecosystem to best serve the end customer" said Harbinder Khera, CEO, Mindmatrix.

To learn more about the Mindmatrix Partner Locator, please visit - https://www.mindmatrix.net/prm-software-partner-product-and-solution-locator/

About Mindmatrix

Mindmatrix Bridge 5.0 is more than a partner relationship management (PRM) or channel marketing (TCMA) platform. It's a Partner Ecosystem Orchestration Platform that draws on over 25 years of experience in direct and channel sales, partner marketing, and channel operations. This SaaS platform enables your internal partnership teams, external partners, influencers, alliances, and other relevant stakeholders to work together and communicate effectively throughout the sales ecosystem, from lead generation and deal registration to qualification, nurturing, and closing co-sell, referral, and partner-led deals.

Mindmatrix Bridge 5.0 is a comprehensive solution that enables you to manage and optimize every aspect of your partner lifecycle. With Mindmatrix, you can streamline your workflows, align your strategies, and leverage your resources effectively. You can also access a wide range of features that help you create and execute marketing campaigns, manage assets and opportunities, register deals, and measure channel performance. Moreover, you can enhance your partner engagement and productivity with training and certification modules, incentives and rewards systems, and create or upload content using user-friendly designs.

What sets Mindmatrix apart from other platforms is its flexibility, customization, and end-to-end capabilities. You can get a free POC that is fully integrated and tailored to your specific needs, so you can see the benefits of Mindmatrix before making a decision on your channel enablement platform. Your company can benefit from a single platform that automates your channel operations, partner sales, and channel marketing and adapts to your business size and goals. You can have unlimited partners and users, free unlimited support with no hidden fees, and scalability for future growth.

Mindmatrix Bridge 5.0 is not just a platform; it's a partner in your success. It empowers you to collaborate and grow with your entire sales ecosystem. Discover the potential of Mindmatrix today.

(Learn more about Mindmatrix)

About Bridge

Bridge, from Mindmatrix, is a unified platform built to engage and enable your channel partners, alliances, and internal teams. Bridge takes the complexity out of sales ecosystem enablement by serving as a single platform with all the capabilities of a PRM Software, Partner Marketing Software and, partner and direct sales enablement software. Bridge drives sales ecosystem enablement beyond its traditional role to cover partner marketing and multi-vendor solutions management as well. Bridge provides a personalized collaboration platform that powers shared marketing, sales, and service experiences. Bridge is the only TRUE Partner Marketing Software with to, through, with and for-partner marketing tools to drive all of your partner marketing programs. With tools that facilitate guided selling, multi-vendor collaboration and easy revenue management, Mindmatrix Bridge is your powerful multi-vendor solutions hub.

(Learn more about Bridge)

Media Contact

Kevin Hospodar, Mindmatrix, 4128608729, [email protected], https://www.mindmatrix.net/

SOURCE Mindmatrix