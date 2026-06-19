Sunstates Security has been named to the Forbes' Dream Employers 2026 list, positioning the company among the top-rated security services for businesses in San Francisco. The recognition signals that its officer-first approach produces measurably better protection for clients.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For corporate decision-makers seeking top-rated security services for businesses in San Francisco, Sunstates Security has put forward a credential that carries real weight. The company earned a spot on Forbes' Dream Employers 2026 list, reflecting an investment in officer development that sets the standard for the service San Francisco businesses can expect.

Why Does a Dream Employer Award Translate to Better San Francisco Business Security Services?

The quality of officers matters more than any branding claim. High turnover, a persistent challenge in the security industry, creates knowledge gaps and service inconsistency at client sites. Sunstates Security addresses this directly with the Forbes' Dream Employers 2026 ranking.

The recognition is based on over 266,000 data points gathered from current employees and college students, confirming what Sunstates Security's officers think of the company they represent. "This award is a testament to the hard work, ingenuity, and exemplary leadership within the Sunstates organization," says Denis Kelly, CEO of Sunstates Security.

The company's officer development programs reinforce that commitment and offer measurable advantages to client businesses, including the following:

WorkStep feedback tool: Officers can submit anonymous comments and concerns to local management, enabling rapid responses and continuous service improvement across client sites.

Galileo telehealth coverage: Primary and specialty care are available to eligible officers at no cost, supporting officer health and consistent on-site availability.

Leadership Candidate Program: A structured professional development pathway that expands officer capabilities and supports long-term retention.

Businesses seeking top-rated corporate security in San Francisco can connect with Sunstates Security via its San Francisco security services page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Discover answers to common questions about top-rated corporate security in San Francisco.

What are the top-rated security services for businesses in San Francisco?

Sunstates Security is among the leading San Francisco business security services, ranking on Forbes' 2026 Dream Employers list. The recognition is driven by direct officer feedback, reflecting the quality clients experience on their properties.

What makes Sunstates Security different from other corporate security providers?

Sunstates Security invests in its officers through structured programs — employee feedback tools, professional development pathways and competitive benefits. The result is lower turnover and more experienced security officers for client businesses nationwide.

How does employee satisfaction affect security service quality?

Security officers who receive strong support and clear advancement opportunities stay longer, develop deeper site knowledge and perform more consistently. That consistency makes officer satisfaction a direct measure of service quality for client businesses.

About Sunstates Security

Sunstates Security provides professional security officer services to businesses, facilities and institutions across the United States, with service coverage that includes the San Francisco market. The company is recognized for its commitment to officer development and employee engagement, delivering consistent, professional security programs backed by an experienced and stable workforce.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Sunstates Security, 1 7179280683, [email protected], https://www.sunstatessecurity.com/

SOURCE Sunstates Security