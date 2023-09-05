Leading Senior Care Franchise Right at Home Targets Expansion in Providence, RD; Looking to Meet with Qualified Franchisees Looking to Make a Difference in the Community

The in-home health care franchise is looking to tap into unmet demand in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Right at Home, the 700-plus location in-home health care concept helping seniors and adults with disabilities live comfortably at home, is looking to expand in Providence. The opportunity gives local entrepreneurs a chance to make a difference in their communities and provide peace of mind to families needing care.

Right at Home employs professionally trained caregivers to provide care and assistance to seniors and adults with disabilities who wish to remain in the comfort and safety of their own home or current living arrangement. With over 28 years of experience providing essential care in more than 700 locations across seven countries, Right at Home has become one of the world's largest in-home health care franchises.

With an aging population of 150,000 seniors, Providence is primed for Right at Home's services.

"Right at Home starts with our passionate franchise owners, and we're excited to partner with the people of Providence," said Jennifer Chaney, Vice President of Franchise Development. "We are seeking passionate individuals who aren't just looking for a business to make a living. Entrepreneurs should choose Right at Home to make a positive impact on their communities and the people for whom they provide care. Our mission is to improve the quality of life for everyone that we serve."

With its eyes on Providence, the industry-leading in-home health care concept is seeking franchise partners to provide its much-needed services within four territories in the market.

Right at Home is seeing an increased demand for quality in-home care services across the country as the baby boomer generation reaches its senior years. During 2020 and 2021, the franchise not only survived the height of the pandemic but came out of it stronger than ever– exceeding growth goals by 40%. And in 2022, Right at Home picked up even more momentum as it continued to bring its best-in-class in-home care services to families in new markets across the country. This year, Right at Home is looking forward to building on that growth, including in Providence.

