Leading Social Media Screening Platform, Ferretly, Announces Integration with EPIC Concepts

EASTON, Md., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ferretly, the most advanced social media screening platform which leverages Artificial Intelligence to analyze publicly available information, announces that it is fully integrated with EPIC Concepts.

Ferretly helps organizations build stronger workplace cultures and mitigate risk to their brands and bottom lines by identifying those candidates who have exhibited undesirable behavior online. The company incorporates AI and machine learning to analyze posts and images across 14 distinct risk classifications. Through implementing a process combining proprietary technology and professional analysts, EPIC Concepts and Ferretly provide clients with comprehensive data while protecting personal privacy.

"We were really impressed with Ferretly's comprehensive social media search. If you want to take your background screening to another level, I would highly recommend adding their social media search to your list of background screening products. With its easy to read report and vast ability to scan many of the most popular social media sites, this product will give you very important insight into a person's character and behavior, allowing you to make more informed decisions. " said Gary DeWitt, President of Epic Concepts.

This partnership provides EPIC Concepts clients with an automated process for submitting social media screening assessments within their dashboard and workflows. The integration also ensures hiring managers follow a legal, thorough, and unbiased approach when it comes to social media reviews of their candidates to enable smarter hiring decisions. Together, Ferretly and EPIC Concepts help ensure candidate alignment with an organization's core values.

"Identifying and mitigating risk through social media screening is increasingly important in today's workplace. Our integration with EPIC Concepts is further proof of our commitment to delivering seamless, data-driven insights into the hiring process in order for our clients to build stronger workplace cultures." said Darrin Lipscomb, founder and CEO of Ferretly.

Along with this integration, Ferretly is also integrated with Tazworks, Accio Data, and various applicant tracking systems. Ferretly's technology integrates seamlessly for reliability, scalability, compliance, and security while allowing for customization to suit each organization's workflow.

To learn more about Ferretly's AI-powered social media screening platform, please visit http://www.ferretly.com/. To learn more about EPIC Concepts, a leading background screening platform, visit https://www.epicconcepts.info/.

About Ferretly

Ferretly provides a cloud-based SaaS platform that leverages AI to assess candidate risk. By analyzing publicly available sources, such as social media, Ferretly can help determine candidate character and integrity by surfacing online conduct and ensuring talent is aligned with overall corporate values and culture. This ultimately helps to reduce turnover, create a more safe environment, and mitigate risk to brands.

About EPIC Concepts

EPIC Concepts, a widely used background screening platform, is proud to announce our most recent integration with Ferretly's state of the art social media background checks. Our proprietary EZyCHECK™ background software enables CRA's to connect to their clients and vendors without having to develop or install any software of their own. Along with Ferretly, we can also seamlessly integrate with many other clients and vendors. With its 100% .NET ASP infrastructure, its flexible design makes EZyCHECK™ excellent for both retail and wholesale environments.

